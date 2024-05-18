PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will hold their first election rallies in Delhi today; enhanced security | Latest News Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address his first public meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in northeast Delhi on Saturday evening, the same day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the Chandni Chowk constituency Lok Sabha for what will be its first poll. rally in the city a week before all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to polls on May 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File) Cong's Maoist manifesto will bankrupt India: PM Modi in Mumbai Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva, the party's candidate from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari and other leaders visited the site of the Prime Ministers' rally on Friday evening to take stock on the preparations. PM Modis rally will be historic and the enthusiasm of the workers will be visible to the public. A large number of people are expected to attend the rally, Sachdeva said. The Prime Minister is coming to guide us in North East Delhi, and it is a matter of pride for our region that Narendra Modi, who is a world leader, is coming to guide us. The people of the region are very excited to see their popular Prime Minister, and everyone wants to see and hear him up close. The rally will therefore be historic, for which the Delhi BJP has made elaborate arrangements, Tiwari said. The Prime Minister will address a rally in Ghonda assembly constituency for the first time at 4 pm on Saturday at the DDA ground, Yamuna Khadar. He will seek people's blessings for Manoj Tiwari, the candidate from North East Delhi constituency for the third time, Ghonda MP Ajay Mahawar said. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Bharadwaj said: Rahul Gandhi will address a massive public meeting for INDIA bloc Congress candidates at the Ramlila Ground, near Ashok Vihar Sports Complex, on Saturday at 6 p.m. . A security cordon of at least four levels comprising Special Protection Group (SPG), security wing of Delhi Police and local police will be in place when the Prime Minister addresses the gathering at the ground the DDA, said two police officers familiar with the situation. security arrangements have been declared. More than 2,000 security and traffic guards will be deployed in and around the venue to manage the crowd and traffic and ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the PM gathering. All security exercises, such as scanning the site and its surroundings, have been carried out and a final inspection by sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal teams and other relevant teams will be carried out on Saturday, before the start of the gathering. The Special Protection Group commandos will form the Prime Minister's internal security cordon and officials from the Prime Minister's security wing of the Delhi Police will be positioned in the second layer of security. The dual-tier external security will be provided by personnel from the city police and armed paramilitary forces, an officer said on condition of anonymity. UCC across the country in Modis' 3rd term: Rajnath The second officer said the Prime Minister would arrive at the venue in a helicopter, directly after attending an election rally in Sonepat in Haryana. Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora held a meeting with senior officers on Friday and took stock of the security arrangements, the officers added.

