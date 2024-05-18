How Democrats Can Steal the Show at Trump's Trial





I've seen quite a bit of political theater and controversy over the years. From my 11 days as White House communications director in the Trump administration to my many public trials and tribulations, I know a thing or two about what goes on behind the curtain.

Like most of us, I'm watching the Trump trials closely. It's like a serious accident that you pass by car but you can't resist the aggression. Even if you hate the guy, he's turned the courthouse into a classic Trump-branded soap opera. By calling on his group of MAGA politicians to audition, he gets the air time his weak ego needs.

As a true narcissist, believe me, I have seen his selfish and childish behavior up close. Trump enjoys the attention, even if it revolves around his despicable behavior. Some say he is a branding genius, even if evil, and as such Democrats can learn strategic lessons in directing the speech, owning the plot, and writing the story.

Whether it's Mr. Trump's supposed magnetism, the voyeurism of crowds, or his supporters' hopes of sneaking into one of his court skits, you have to give Mr. Trump credit for the way he activates its base. If hats could be worn in court, it would be a flood of red. Democrats must similarly activate their base like never before. Perhaps they should consider welcoming surprise visitors into the courtroom. I'm sure anyone who showed up would have the ability to stay awake and would perhaps consider wearing a nose plug.

Democrats must step up and be bold. They must be bold, convey their message and put the spotlight back on them. All this without President Biden ever showing up in a courtroom! Although it's not such a crazy idea.

If you've seen any of my recent media interviews, you've heard me say that my wife hates Trump almost as much as Melania hates him. Democrats must activate and empower the powerful women in their base. Women, if they show up at the polls on election day, can change the course of history. By staying true to the party's values ​​and engaging with activists, community leaders and citizens of all stripes, Democrats can build a groundswell of support that will be crucial in the next election and wrest the narrative away from Mr. Trump. .

Even if you disagree or disdain his message, Mr. Trump is consistent, with a bravado that enrages many and empowers others. Democrats must be powerful, consistent, and convey a sense of urgency that our democracy is at stake and we will not stand for it!

If all else fails, Democrats can sell their own line of gifts, and I'm not talking about Bibles and sneakers. Let's get creative with a lofty slogan and plaster the trial with images that will up the ante for Democrats to steal the spotlight from Trump and drown out his courthouse antics. How about bumper stickers and posters that say, “There are stormy days ahead for Mr. Trump, but clear skies for the Democrats.”

In my new book, From Wall Street to the White House and Back: The Scaramucci Guide to Unbreakable Resilience, I talk about the lessons I learned during my own journey. Not that I think Mr. Trump will read it, remember, he doesn't read! From Viktor Frankl, Dr. Dre and William Shakespeare to Emily Dickinson, Bill Hader and General John Kelly, who share their wisdom in its pages, we all have lessons we can learn from those who came before us, as well as our contemporaries.

All joking aside, love him or hate him, Trump and his team have turned the Trump trials into another season of The Apprentice. Democrats can learn a lesson or two about how to position their leaders to win the game show. And if they do, they might be able to say you're fired at The Donald, for the last time.

