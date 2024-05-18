Trump attends Barrons High School graduation





Top line

On Friday, a day off from his criminal trial in New York, former President Donald Trump flew to South Florida to attend his son Barron Trump's graduation from a posh private high school after falsely claimed that the judge in the case had barred him from attending the ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump greets his son Barron Trump's graduation from Oxbridge Academy in… [+] West Palm Beach, Florida.

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

Trump confirmed he would attend the graduation in a Truth Social article Friday morning, saying [g]very good student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! then posting a photo of his 18-year-old son collecting his diploma.

Barron Trump, the former president's only son with current wife Melania Trump, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the crown jewel of Trump's real estate portfolio which Forbes values ​​at around $325. million.

Trump's trial in New York did not take place Friday, after three days of testimony from his former fixer Michael Cohen, the former Trump ally at the heart of the criminal case, where Trump faces 34 counts of charge of falsifying business records for hush money. payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump hailed his youngest son as a [g]very good student” and “wonderful boy” in an article on Truth Social.

AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump is the former president's only son with his current wife, Melania Trump.

AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his father's home… [+] Mar-a-Lago Estate.

AFP via Getty Images

Tuition at Oxbridge Academy costs $41,500 per year, plus fees, according to the school.

AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump received his diploma on Friday at his Oxbridge Academy graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Former President Donald Trump stood alongside former first lady Melania Trump at their son's graduation… [+] Friday.

AFP via Getty Images Grand Chiffre

$41,500. This is the annual Oxbridge Academy tuition fee, including breakfast, lunch, textbooks, learning support services and academic advising. The private school tuition fee adds an additional $1,575 in one-time enrollment expenses, plus a $2,500 annual student fee covering health and wellness services, security and transportation.

Key context

Trump's lawyers in his hush money criminal case in New York last month asked the state judge overseeing the trial to allow Trump to skip proceedings in Manhattan on May 17 for Barron's graduation. Judge Juan Merchan did not immediately make a decision on the request, saying it was too early to make a decision, although Trump still chastised Merchan on his social media platform Truth Social, falsely claiming that the judge had banned him from attending the graduation ceremony. Trump's second youngest son, Eric Trump, also criticized Merchan in a post on X, calling him truly heartless. After the jury was selected for the trial, Merchan said he would allow Trump to skip the graduation trial, effectively canceling Friday's proceedings.

Further readingForbesMichael Cohen testifies: Former repairman's testimony undermined by 14-year-old prankster as Trump lawyers attack credibilityBy Alison DurkeeForbesJudge lets Trump attend Son Barron's graduation during Hush Money trial – after Trump blasted the judgeBy Brian Bushard

