Not invited to the national work meeting, the PDIP increasingly closed to Jokowi?





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) made sure not to invite President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the fifth national working meeting aka National Working Meeting. This is the second time Jokowi will be absent from the party's official agenda. massacre 2024 presidential election. Previously, Jokowi also did not attend the PDIP 51st anniversary event in January 2024. The fifth national working meeting (rakernas) will be held in Ancol Beach City, North Jakarta from May 24 to 26, 2024 . Chairman of the Steering Committee, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, explained that the V PDIP national working meeting was an event specifically aimed at internal executives. So, not just anyone will be invited, especially those who are busy. “What is clear is that the president and vice president were not invited, why? Because they are very busy and busy themselves. So, it is only the internal PDIP, the participants are the internal PDIP,” Djarot said at a press conference at the DPP PDIP. Office, Central Jakarta, last Thursday. Djarot explained that the national working meeting of the V PDIP would have the theme “Satyam Eva Jayate, the truth will win”, with the sub-theme “The strength of the unity of the people, the victorious path of the truth”. This theme was chosen because the national working meeting was held in a context of concerns about the practice of the dark side of power. He believes that there is now manipulation of the law, use of state resources and tools for the interests of narrow groups, as well as various other attempts that undermine democracy. “Meritocracy and the rule of law have been replaced by democratic rule, giving rise to various practices of electoral fraud,” he said. Later, over three days, at least three main themes will be covered. First of allregarding the attitude and position of the PDIP towards the government of President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Seconddiscussing people's agendas. Thirdthird, coordinate party forces to win the 2024 regional elections. Response from the palace Meanwhile, the chief expert of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP), Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, denied that Indonesian President Joko Widodo was keeping busy, which is why he was not invited to the national working meeting of the PDI Perjuangan (Rakernas). Ngabalin said President Joko Widodo had a “varied” schedule, including working visits to a number of regions. “If I know someone is stopping me, I can take the president's program so I can see all the different programs, including South Sulawesi, Pontianak and Aceh,” Ngabalin was quoted as saying by Between. Ngabalin said that PDI Perjuangan had the authority and internal decision not to invite President Jokowi to the V National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Jakarta on May 24-26, 2024. However, he denied that President Jokowi said he was busy. He asked other parties not to spread fake news, especially as the political situation has calmed down after the 2024 presidential election and the KPU's decision on the elected presidential and vice-presidential candidates. “Yes, his name is also President, his schedule is very busy. If anyone mentions that the President is busy, his name is President, his schedule is messy,” Ngabalin said. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

