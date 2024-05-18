IHC bench for Imran Khan disqualification case involving his alleged daughter





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has created a jurisdiction to deal with a disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for allegedly failing to disclose his daughter, Tyrian White, in documents of candidacy for 2018. general elections, as reported by The News on Saturday.

The court, comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, is expected to hear the case on May 21.

Read more: Supreme Court bans cellphones in courtrooms after Imran Khan photo leaked

This case has been pending since May 2023 after the dissolution of the original three-member bench by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The ruling follows the publication of two judges' divergent opinions regarding the maintainability of the pleas on the court's website.

The original bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, had reserved the verdict on March 30 last year. However, Judges Kayani and Tahir ruled the petition inadmissible and their opinions were published on the IHC website, only to be deleted. The court clarified that without the signature of Chief Justice Farooq, the opinions of the two judges could not be considered as the verdict of the court and were therefore not validly published.

A new bench has now been formed, with IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq recusing himself from participating. Judge Tahir, who had previously declared the petition inadmissible, is still part of the new bench.

Read more: Major cases keep former Pakistani PM Imran Khan in jail

The case was initiated by petitioner Mohammad Sajid, who accused Imran Khan of failing to disclose his alleged daughter, Tyrian, in his nomination papers for the 2018 elections. Sajid claimed that Khan had provided incorrect information, listing only two of his three children in documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sajid's lawyers argued that Khan had not declared Tyrian as his daughter in the affidavit submitted to the ECP. The petitioner further alleged that Khan did not marry Sita White, Tyrien's mother, because White's father had threatened to disinherit her if she married Khan. According to the petition, titled “Imran vs. Imran, the Untold Story,” custody of Tyrian was given to Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's ex-wife.

The petition stated that Sita White had named Jemima as Tyrian's guardian in her will dated February 27, 2004. Sita White died on May 13 of that year. He also cites a paternity judgment issued by a California superior court, which confirms Khan as Tyrian's father.

Initially, Khan participated in the procedure, but later withdrew after being asked to undergo a blood test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/ihc-bench-for-imran-khan-disqualification-case-involving-alleged-daughter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos