The highlight of the 52nd commemoration of the HKG PKK was held in a lively manner, North Kalimantan won third place in the Defile competition – Department of Communication, Informatics, Statistics and Coding.





SURAKARTA – Closing the entire series of activities commemorating the 52nd Day of Unity in Movement (HKG) for Family Empowerment and Welfare (PKK) and the PKK National Cadre Jamboree in 2024, the culminating evening of the commemoration of the Day of Unity in Movement (HKG) for Empowerment of Family Welfare (PKK) was held at Balekambangan Park, Surakarta City, Central Java Province, Thursday, May 16, 2024 Members of the Solidarity Era of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet were also present at the event. Action organization (OASE KIM). At the start of the event, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo greeted PKK cadres across Indonesia, from Sabang to Merauke.

“How are you ladies and gentlemen, are you happy in Solo?” » said the First Lady with a smile, then added: During your stay in Solo, what food did you and your family like? He also did not forget to say don't forget to buy typical souvenirs from the city of Bengawan. Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo and Ms. Wury Maruf Amin then congratulated them for holding this activity which took place smoothly and with great animation. “On this special day, I wish you a happy 52nd PKK Unity Movement Day 2024,” Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury said simultaneously. Central TP-PKK General Chairman Tri Tito Karnavian also expressed his infinite gratitude at the height of the HKG PKK thanksgiving, which coincided with the PKK National Cadre Jamboree 2024. “We are grateful that the 8 083 executives present in Solo, from Aceh to Merauke, were very enthusiastic to participate in the whole series of activities from the beginning until this evening,” said Ms. Tri Tito. At this major event, the TP PKK awarded the Adhi Bhakti Utama Award 2024 as recognition to a number of cadres who have served for over 25 years, marked by the pinning of gold pins. In addition, award certificates were also given to women who made their contributions in the fields of education, health, social culture, environment and agriculture. Entertained by singers Lyodra and King Nassar, a number of hit songs had the PKK cadres present singing and swaying lively. The event then continued with the announcement and presentation of prizes for the competition which took place during the HKG from May 14 to 16, 2024. Where the North Kalimantan TP-PKK won third place in the archipelago parade marching competition. Other competitions Kaltara participated in were a choir competition, a cooking competition for local food menus from carbohydrate sources other than rice, a six-step handwashing creation exercise competition, a quizzes and a rainbow gallery jingle creation competition. (dkisp)

