Brexit allowed UK to act quickly on Russia and Ukraine, says Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski

Brexit allowed Britain to respond quickly to Russian aggression and claim a leading role in aid to Ukraine, Poland's foreign minister told the Telegraph.

Radoslaw Sikorski said the UK could act more quickly than EU member states. There was no need for him to reach consensus within a 27-member bloc on issues such as sanctions against the Kremlin and aid to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has found a very useful and honorable niche: taking advantage of its speed of decision-making. You do the right thing before others and therefore encourage the rest of us, he said.

Mr. Sikorski said the ideal would be for Ukraine to win the war and echoed the call of Lord Cameron, the British foreign secretary, for NATO allies to meet their spending target of defense of 2 percent of GDP.

Poland, which borders both Ukraine and Russia, increased its defense spending this year to 4% of its GDP. The UK has pledged to increase spending to 2.5 per cent.

Poland leads by example. Even more than the UK, as we are spending 4 percent this year, which is the highest proportion in NATO, including the US, Mr Sikorski said.

He said he expected an overwhelming majority of allies to meet the goal set a decade ago at the NATO summit in July.

A welcome change in British policy

It really is high time, said the Oxford-educated minister, who went to university with Boris Johnson and Lord Cameron.

Mr Sikorski was speaking after fellow Bullingdon Club member Lord Cameron urged European allies to increase defense spending earlier this month.

Well, it's a very welcome change in British politics, he said.

Let me remind you that the European defense budget is only a benefit of Brexit, because before Brexit, as you know, Britain systematically vetoed it. [it].

But he added that Britain had retained a leading security role in Europe after Brexit.

Mr Sikorski said: “The UK is, in absolute terms, the biggest spender and has done an excellent job in Ukraine. Were very grateful.

Britain has always stood up to Putin. I suppose the Russian death squads in Britain helped, in that sense, to alert you to the nature of the beast.

Boris was ahead of Ukraine, and David [Cameron] worked very closely with us. We communicate very often, our security services work closely together.

We respect your decision

This month, Donald Tusk, the Polish prime minister, said Poles would be richer than Britons in five years thanks to Brexit.

He took the figures from a Labor forecast based on World Bank data that Poland would overtake the UK in GDP per capita by 2030.

The standard of living depends on at least two factors. The first is current income. The second point is accumulated wealth, Mr. Sikorski said.

Britain has been richer than Poland for a thousand years, and it has assets like a world language, great universities, Shakespeare, the Beatles, Pink Floyd, the British Museum, London, that we simply don't have . So don't worry. You will be richer than us for a long time to come.

I think we have more motorways now, he added, which is true in the case of England but not in the UK as a whole.

When I became a refugee in Britain in the early 1980s, I would not have imagined a world in which Poland was part of the EU and Britain was not, he said, before admitting that he never expected that his old friend, Mr. Johnson, would be the man who made his contribution. Brexit.

He added: We respect your decision and we respect your preference, to work closely with the EU or not. The fact is that Britain was once present in the Foreign Affairs Council room and now it must ask others what happened inside the room. I wouldn't call it an improvement in your status.

He confirmed that he has already engaged with the Labor Party, which will strengthen its ties with Brussels if it is elected repeatedly on foreign policy.