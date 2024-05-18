Tyrian White case: the new IHC bench will plead against Imran Khan on May 21





DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formed a bench that will take up a disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for failing to disclose his alleged daughter Tyrian White in nomination papers filed to run in the 2018 general election. elections.

The bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will hear the case on May 21.

The case has been pending since May 2023 after a three-member bench hearing the matter was dissolved by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The decision came after two judges' opinions on whether to maintain the arguments were posted online on the court's website.

The bench comprised IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and had reserved the verdict in the case on March 30 last year. However, Justices Kayani and Tahir ruled against the maintainability of the petitions and published their opinion on the official IHC website, which was later deleted.

The High Court explained that without the signatures of Chief Justice Farooq, the opinion of the two judges could not be declared as the court's verdict and uploaded on the court's website.

The IHC has now formed a new bench and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has recused himself from the bench. Judge Tahir would be among them, even though he had previously declared the petition inadmissible.

The case

A petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, had alleged that Imran Khan did not disclose his alleged daughter Tyrian in his nomination papers filed to contest in the 2018 general elections.

Sajid alleged that Khan provided incorrect information while submitting his nomination papers for the general elections held in 2018.

The petitioner also said that although the former prime minister has three children, he has only mentioned two of them in the newspapers and hid the existence of his third child.

The petitioners' lawyers argued that the PTI founder had not declared Tyrian as his daughter in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner had alleged that the former prime minister did not marry his alleged girlfriend Sita White, mother of Tyrian, because his father had told Khan that he would not touch a penny of his wealth if he married Sita .

The petition, titled Imran v Imran the Untold Story, also claimed that custody of Tyrian had been given to Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's ex-wife.

He adds that Sita, in her will of February 27, 2004, had named Jemima as guardian of her daughter Tyrian. Sita died that year, on May 13.

Jemima Goldsmith was the wife of Imran Khan (1995-2004).

The hidden facts were confirmed by a paternity judgment entered by a California superior court in favor of Sita White, where it was held that the respondent (Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade.

The PTI founder initially joined the proceedings, but later backed out after he was asked to undergo a blood test, it added.

