Could Turkey really become an aircraft carrier power?





Summary: Aircraft carriers represent the pinnacle of naval power, with the United States leading the way with 11 active aircraft carriers. China is strengthening its fleet with the Type 003 Fujian, while other countries, including Turkey, are expanding their transport capabilities. Turkey's TCG Anadolu, modeled after Spain's Juan Carlos I, entered service as the world's first “aircraft carrier” or assault ship for drones and heavy helicopters. Key points: -Anadolu can deploy up to 50 aircraft, including unmanned fighters and attack drones, and reach speeds of 25 knots. -This multi-purpose amphibious assault ship highlights Turkey's ambitions to strengthen its regional influence and support multinational missions. Turkey Unveils TCG Anadolu: A New Era in Naval Warfare Aircraft carriers are the pinnacle of naval prowess. The United States currently dominates the category, with 11 carrier ships in service. China is also trying to deploy additional carriers, with Beijing planning to introduce its latest Type 003.Fujianby the end of the decade. In this time of growing geopolitical tensions, other countries also want to increase their transport capacities. Last year the turkeysJCCAnadoluofficially entered service. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomedAnadoluas the first carrier of its type. The TCG Anadolu, which we ordered, is the world's first warship in this area where drones can land and take off with the largest and heaviest helicopters, Erdogan said. It has features that will allow us to carry out military and humanitarian operations in any corner of the world if necessary. Presentation of the Anadolu warship Designed to be the new flagship of the Turkish Navy, the multi-purposeamphibious assault shipwas modeled on SpainJuan Carlos I. According to Turkish media, 70% ofAnadoluwaslocally producedand the Projects Office of the country's Design Directorate wants to increase this rate in future projects. THEcarrierhas three runways, a modular ramp and other carrier-specific capabilities for deployment of 50 aircraft. Among the aircraft that will be able to take off and land from the ship are the TAI Hurjet light attack airframe, the TAI ANKA-III unmanned fighter, the Baykars Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned jet fighter and the TB-3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle. Powered by combined gas turbine and gas turbine propulsion, or COCAG, the ship can reach 25 knots while cruising with a range of 9,000 nautical miles. The warship can carry 1,400 personnel, including soldiers and marines, as well as other combat vehicles and support equipment. Specifications and capabilities With theAnadolu, Turkey could have obtained a new flagship product. But the development and introduction of the ship demonstrate Ankara's deeper ambitions to elevate its status as a key player in multinational missions. Erdogan should also use theAnadolusupport territorial claims against Greece and secure energy reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ultimately, Ankara also hopes to acquire the F-35B Lightning II airframe, even though the country was excluded from the Joint Strike Fighter co-development group after purchasing a Russian air defense system that violated US trust. United and NATO. allies. About the author: Maya Carlin Maya Carlin, national security editor for The National Interest, is an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has contributed articles to numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel. You can follow her on Twitter:@MayaCarlin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/could-turkey-really-become-aircraft-carrier-powerhouse-211071 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos