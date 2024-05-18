Tesla faces tough task to win shareholder vote, chairman warns

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribers can sign up for our Asia, Europe/Africa Or Americas edition to receive the newsletter every morning of the week. Discover all our newsletters here

Good morning.

Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm told the FT that convincing electric car makers' shareholders to vote on Texas relocation plans and support Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal could be a task difficult.

Denholm has been Tesla's president since 2018. Ahead of the company's annual meeting on June 13, she encouraged shareholders to vote on the changes that amount to a referendum on the mercurial leadership of the world's third-richest person.

A vote on Elon Musk's pay package requires only a simple majority of votes, excluding those held by Musk and his brother Kimbal. The path to reincorporate in Texas is more difficult, requiring a majority of all outstanding shares; those not chosen are counted as a no.

It's like Mount Everest. It's a huge hill to climb because getting 50 percent of shareholders to vote, let alone what they're voting for, is quite difficult, Denholm said.

Read the rest of the FT's exclusive interview with Denholm here.

Here's what I'm keeping an eye on today and this weekend:

Economic data : Russia has inflation data, the UK releases insolvency figures and China is set to release figures on its retail sales and industrial production.

Companies: Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner will resign today after the plane makers' annual meeting. He should be replaced by Steve Mollenkopf.

Middle East: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to visit Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend, Reuters reported, after friendly fire killed five Israeli soldiers during intense fighting with Hamas, the Israeli army announced yesterday.

How closely have you followed the news this week? Take our quiz.

Five other headline news

1. American companies issued 30 billion in bonds denominated in euros this year. seeking to take advantage of the continent's lower borrowing costs. The bond supply could reach 85 billion, according to Bank of America data. Johnson & Johnson and Booking Holdings are among the companies pursuing multibillion-euro deals. Learn more about so-called reverse Yankee chords here.

2. Reddit struck a deal with OpenAI to use the platform's content for its artificial intelligence chatbot, which sent shares of the social media company up as much as 15 percent after hours yesterday. The jump would be a boon for OpenAI chief Sam Altman, who owned nearly 10% of Reddits shares before its public listing. Read the full story.

3. Wildfires in Canada's tar sands region could put 2 million barrels of synthetic crude oil per day at risk. Cooler temperatures have improved conditions, but nearly 20,000 hectares of land remain out of control. Alberta, home to the oil sands region, has seen 323 wildfires this year, with fires posing an increased risk to oil production. Learn more about wildfires here.

4. Donald Trump's defense has cast doubt on the reliability of Michael Cohen as the prosecution's star witness. in the Manhattan secret money case. A lawyer for the former president obtained testimony indicating that a call allegedly made by Cohen, Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, to Trump's bodyguard in late 2016 may have been about an entirely different matter. Here's more from yesterday's session.

Joe Biden: The US president blocked the release of audio recordings of his interviews with Robert Hur, the special adviser who previously portrayed Biden as an elderly man with a bad memory.

5. UK-based Arup lost $25 million after fraudsters used a digitally cloned version of a senior executive to order financial transfers. during a video conference. The Financial Times confirmed that the engineering group, which employs around 18,000 people worldwide and has an annual turnover of more than $2 billion, was the target of what Hong Kong police had previously revealed as one of the largest known deepfake scams in the world.

The big read

Editing FT/Getty Images

Young people's interest in watching sporting events is declining. A YouGov report from last year found that only 31 percent of global sports fans aged 18 to 24 watched games live, compared to 75 percent of those 55 and older. Instead, younger viewers were more likely to watch highlights or interact with star athletes via social media, while a large portion indulged in their favorite sports through video games. In an industry built on multibillion-dollar live-streaming deals, such trends have raised alarm bells about the long-term viability of business models.

We also read…

Cyril Ramaphosa: Faced with his last election, the South African president is the leader of a party which has lost its moorings, writes Alec Russell.

The frenzy of nuclear retirees: The sector is attracting thousands of retired engineers and older professionals to fill its biggest wave of new projects in decades.

Toxic politics: After the assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico, could particularly powerful Slovak politics be to blame?

Offer from the people: Joe Biden's decision to force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok is giving rise to strange offers to buy the social media site, writes Gillian Tett.

Chart of the day

The risks of noncommunicable diseases linked to aging and lifestyle are increasing at an alarming rate, while the threat of infectious diseases is decreasing. The findings from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation highlight a huge challenge for health services as an aging global population develops more complex medical conditions.

Take a break from the news

Photographers James Aubrey and Tim Hill travel the mountains of Kyrgyzstan in the footsteps of Marco Polo, taking stunning photos along the way.

Additional contributions from Tee Zhuo and Benjamin Wilhelm