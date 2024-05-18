Article 370 buried in Kabristan, no power in the world can restore it: Modi | Bombay News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Article 370, which was a contentious issue for several decades, was duly buried in Kabristan under his leadership and no power in the world could revoke it. “I ensured that the barrier against Article 370 was buried in Kabristan,” Modi said, adding that no one ever imagined that the abrogation of Article 370 was possible.

Stating that Indian blocs promise to revoke the repeal of article 370 was done keeping the vote on jihad in view, the Prime Minister said that it is the same INDIA bloc which published a false narrative of threat to the Indian Constitution to mislead the people. But if anyone ever gave the Constitution its rightful place and protection, it was the Modi government that did it, the Prime Minister asserted.

Addressing an election rally at the historic Shivaji Park here, Modi warned people against the devious designs of the INDIA bloc, which he said has its eyes on temple gold, women's mangalsutras and inheritance tax of 50 percent. He said that the Congress-led Indian front speaks the language of Pakistan and gives a clean blow to terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who attacked Mumbai. With polls for 13 seats in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, on May 20, Modi took center stage to reassure Mumbaikars that his government's resolve is to transform the economic capital with modern infrastructure and high-end amenities, and reiterated that the first high-speed train will start from Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during an election rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Mumbai has a huge role to play in the Viksit Bharat of 2047, he said. Mumbai is not just a city of dreams, but dreams come true. Who knows the importance of speed better than Mumbaikars. I have come to give Mumbai back its rights, he added. From Atal Setu, Metro to Coastal Road, Navi Mumbai Airport and others are projects that have completely revamped Mumbai. Interestingly, Mumbai saw two rallies on Friday. While the NDA rally was held at Shivaji Park, the INDIA bloc held its rally at BKC. The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival. They will stoop to any level to achieve their goals. Unke irade khatarnak hain (They harbor dangerous intentions), he warned. Congress went so far as to question our military's surgical strike. At a time when no one cares about Pakistan, it is they (Congress) who speak their language, he said. He also warned that the Congress's Maoist agenda would hemorrhage the country financially. They were pessimistic about Temple of Aries and questioned the construction of the temple which has become a reality in our government, he said. The Ram temple will be seen throughout the world as the unwavering resolve of a nation and its people who relentlessly pursued it for 500 years. The magnificent temple of Ayodhya now bears witness to our determination to fulfill the promises made and kept. But even here, the Indian front has raised questions and made all kinds of allegations, he said. Referring to the opposition's campaign on the Constitution, Modi said: When the Indian Constitution was finalized, there was a cover that depicted the much-cherished 1,000 years of Indian culture. But the artwork was shelved by Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And now they (Congress) are denouncing the threat to the Constitution. Modi said that over the last ten years, his government had done everything to preserve and protect the Constitution. We take inspiration from Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar. We have always revered Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. I challenge the NCP leader of the INDIA bloc to get in writing from the Congress that he will never speak against Savarkar. I'm convinced they never will, he said. He said that when he inherited power from the UPA in 2014, India ranked 11th in the world in terms of economic power. In 10 years, we are in fifth place. In the next five years, we will occupy third place in terms of economic power. In mobile manufacturing, we are the second largest in the world. From technology to textiles, from talent to tourism, from sport to space, we have made enormous progress. Out of 1.25 lakh startups, Mumbai alone has 8,000, he said.

