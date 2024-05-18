Trump will address the NRA. He calls himself the best president for gun owners





DALLAS (AP) Former President Donald Trump is expected to address thousands of National Rifle Association members in Texas a day after campaigning in Minnesota, amid his secret trial.

Trump pledged to continue defending the Second Amendment and called himself the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House as the United States faces a record number of gun deaths. mass shootings. Last year ended with 42 massacres and 217 deaths, making it one of the deadliest years on record.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been criticized by Democratic President Joe Biden, notably for remarks Trump made this year after a school shooting in Iowa. Trump called the incident very terrible, then said we had to get over it. You need to go forward.

Speaking in Minnesota on Friday, Trump said: You know, it's an incredible thing. People who have guns, people who legitimately have guns, love guns and use them for good purposes, but they tend to vote very little and yet they have to vote for us. There is no one else to vote for because Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take them away.

He added: “That's why I'm going to talk to the NRA tomorrow and say: You need to get out and vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement before Trump's NRA appearance that at a time when guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens in America, Donald Trump is addressing to the gun lobby and threatens to worsen the crisis if he is re-elected. She said she and Biden would continue to take on the gun lobby to keep Americans safe, while Donald Trump would continue to sacrifice the safety of our children and our communities to satisfy these special interests.

When Trump was president, there were times when he pledged to strengthen gun laws. After a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and injured 17 others, Trump told survivors and their family members that he would be very strict about background checks. He claimed he would stand up to the NRA, but then backtracked, saying there wasn't much political support.

On Saturday, he is expected to deliver the keynote address as the powerful gun lobby holds a forum in Dallas. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott will also speak. Prominent gun safety groups that have supported Biden plan to protest near the convention center where the gun lobby plans to meet.

While Trump enjoys strong support in Texas, that state's Democrats believe they have a chance to flip their Senate seat in November, with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred running an underdog campaign to unseat Republican Ted Cruz . No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in 30 years, the longest such streak in the country.

