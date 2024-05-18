Not inviting Jokowi is a logical consequence of the PDIP's attitude





President Joko Widodo. Photo: Special Doc

Jakarta: Nicky Fahrizal, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that the PDI Perjuangan's attitude towards Joko Widodo was long over. Jokowi and his family, who were previously PDI Perjuangan cadres, no longer constitute a significant part of the party. “The relationship between PDIP and Jokowi has ended, including with his son (Gibran Rakabuming Raka), so Jokowi's absence from the national working meeting is a logical consequence of what has happened so far », he declared Friday May 17, 2024. The relationship between Jokowi and PDI-P General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri is also called hot and cold. Although Mega never clearly expressed his certainty. “The relationship was hot and cold even though he never conveyed it directly. Those who transmitted it were PDIP cadres like Hasto, Ganjar for example,” he said. Nicky said that even though they have a less-than-harmonious relationship, Jokowi cannot simply throw the ministers from the bull's carriage. Because the positions of these ministers have strategic and important positions. “I don’t think they will be removed from their positions because these ministers occupy strategic positions for the government,” he said. Not only PDIP senior ministers, but also ministers close to Megawati like Sri Mulyani, Retno Marsudi and Basuki Hadimuljono are also considered by Jokowi. “It is therefore not only about PDIP executives but also those who are close to Megawati,” he added. However, on the other hand, Nicky believes that PDIP's commitment from the beginning to continue monitoring and supporting Jokowi's government is also an important factor in preventing the removal of his ministers. He said that PDIP still maintains its commitment because it supports the 2019-2024 government from the beginning. “In this national working meeting, it may be that PDIP consolidates its political position with the new government in the future. Relations with Jokowi may not be good, but with Gerindra they are not, so they can still be together but not with Jokowi,” he said. said. Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the national working meeting was an expanded meeting of the DPP to carry out assessments and listen to reports from the regions. Furthermore, the national working meeting discussed the future agenda of the party. “So the prospect of the National Working Meeting is more internal to the party,” he said.

