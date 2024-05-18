Donald Trump addresses embattled NRA as he campaigns against Biden's gun policies





Dallas CNN—

In May 2016, at the height of its political influence, the National Rifle Association endorsed Donald Trump for president, in a symbolic but energetic show of support for a Republican whose commitment to gun owners was still largely unknown . The group then spent more than $30 million to help elect Trump in November.

Trump arrives here Saturday for the NRA's annual convention after proving he is a reliable ally of Second Amendment activists over the past eight years. However, it is much less clear to what extent the NRA can help Trump win the White House again.

The NRA enters the 2024 election cycle with an uncertain future and questioned relevance. A series of cascading scandals involving financial malfeasance have seriously damaged the reputation and coffers of the nation's most prominent gun rights group, culminating in February with a New York jury declaring the organization and its senior executives responsible in a civil corruption case. Amid the turmoil, longtime NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigned. After several years of internal power struggles, the organization will attempt to install new leadership this weekend.

It's a stunning fall for a group that, at its peak, had enough Republican votes in Congress to block almost any action to restrict guns, even amid periods of national grief over mass shootings.

I haven't heard anything about the NRA because I literally don't remember when, said one veteran Republican strategist, who asked not to be named in order to speak freely. It's been years, plural. I did not hear anything. Period, nothing.

The strategist added: I just think they're no longer relevant.

Trump, for his part, has publicly stood by the embattled organization. Political organizers affiliated with the NRA were part of a recent gathering of conservative groups at Mar-a-Lago hosted by the Trump campaign to develop grassroots strategy for the fall, a source with knowledge of the meeting told CNN. The campaign did not respond to questions about the looming vote for NRA leadership, but two close allies, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former President Donald Trump Jr.'s son, were at several points. occasions linked to the highest position.

Trump's appearance puts him in a decidedly red-faced state in front of a loyal crowd on one of the rare days he is not needed in Manhattan for his ongoing criminal trial. This follows another campaign stop outside the battleground map last Saturday in reliably blue New Jersey. Trump will also speak at a Libertarian Party conference in Washington, D.C., next weekend.

However, the former president also used his days off from the court as another fundraising opportunity as his campaign continues an aggressive push to catch up to President Joe Biden's growing war chest. Trump has spent the majority of his time outside the courtroom organizing and attending fundraisers, including one Friday in Minnesota and three others this week.

Despite the NRA's recent uproar and Trump's limited campaign opportunities, the annual gathering of gun enthusiasts remains a vital fundraising event, said Bryan Lanza, a Republican lobbyist who was part of Trump's campaign. former president in 2016.

Donald Trump financed his campaign primarily through small donations, Lanza said. The NRA is a small-budget organization that has built a monster, if not a political giant, in the United States. Their convention draws 20,000, maybe even 30,000 people who are passionate about guns and spending money. This seems like the audience I would want to address, even if it was in Wyoming.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.

As he seeks a second term, Trump has vowed to remain a steadfast supporter of the NRA and its agenda to end Biden's four years of gun action. Biden's campaign made Trump the greatest defender of the Second Amendment to ever occupy the White House.

At an NRA rally earlier this year, Trump bragged about rejecting calls for action on gun safety throughout his tenure in the Oval Office.

In my four years, nothing happened, the former president said at the February rally in Pennsylvania. And there was a lot of pressure on me because of guns. We didn't do anything. We did not give in.

The Biden campaign and gun safety groups are eager to remind voters of Trump's alliance with the NRA and his opposition to some gun restrictions, saying it could motivate suburban parents worried about the upcoming school shootings and minority communities facing daily gun violence. Trump's stance on guns is expected to become an important part of this campaign in the coming months, a Biden official familiar with the strategy told CNN.

Donald Trump isn't winning any new voters when he brags about doing nothing about gun violence during his presidency. Period, said Nick Suplina, senior vice president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a group founded in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

Suplina said Trump's appearance at the NRA shows that the organization and the man are a little desperate for each other. Trump needs the crowd, the NRA needs political relevance.

As with many issues, Trump's stance on gun control has changed over the decades in the public spotlight. Before running for office, Trump had supported a ban on assault weapons, but he backed away from that position during his first presidential campaign.

After a gunman opened fire at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018, killing 17 students and staff, Trump briefly appeared to enact a series of measures aimed at restricting gun sales, only to later quickly pivoted again amid intense lobbying from the NRA.

Trump addressed one of the concerns of gun safety activists when his administration unilaterally decided to ban bump stocks, devices that allow a rifle to fire hundreds of rounds per minute. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case seeking to overturn Trump-era regulations.

If President Trump regrets this decision, it's something he should say because gun owners won't forget it, said Aidan Johnston, a lobbyist for the Gun Owners of America, an organization that has sometimes criticized the NRA for not being vigilant enough to push for fewer gun restrictions.

Trump's relative inaction was at the heart of the deep divisions that emerged between Biden and Trump over guns during their 2020 campaign. Both among gun safety advocates and gun rights groups gun rights, there is little disagreement on what is at stake in 2024.

Johnston called Biden perhaps the most anti-gun president in American history. Suplina said the current commander in chief is the most gun-smart president in history.

As president, Biden has championed new gun restrictions, including bipartisan passage in 2022 of the most comprehensive gun safety legislation in three decades, a sweeping bill aimed at strengthening the background check. Biden also created the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and issued a series of modest executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence.

Among them are new regulations on ghost gun kit makers, which allow people to make untraceable weapons at home, requiring the same compliance with federal laws imposed on commercially sold firearms. If re-elected, Biden has said he would continue to ban the AR-15, the firearm linked to many of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.

In February, Trump pledged to reverse all of Biden's moves to regulate guns within the first week of his return to office, perhaps as early as day one. A top priority is ending a Biden administration proposed rule banning hunters from using lead ammunition on certain federal lands.

Gun owners, gun manufacturers, and our beautiful 2A community know that President Trump stands alone and proudly defends his rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which shall not be violated, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/18/politics/trump-nra-convention-guns/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos