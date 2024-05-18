EU funds pro-Erdoan foundations and think tanks in Türkiye: journalist





The European Union funds projects by foundations and think tanks that support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, despite the government's tough stance on journalists and rights defenders who use foreign funds, investigative journalist says. . Reporters Without Borders (RSF) recently urged the Turkish government to abandon its bill targeting “agents of influence,” which could jail journalists accused of spreading dark propaganda against Turkey. The legislation specifically threatens journalists working for media financed by foreign capital. RSF highlighted past censorship efforts, such as the government blocking access to Voice of America and Deutsche Welle. He warned that the law would further restrict press freedom and endanger journalists, including those in exile, by potentially labeling them as foreign agents. According to investigative journalist Metin Cihan, who shared his findings on ), the Foundation for Politics, Economics and Social Research (SETA), a pro-AKP Turkish think tank, and the nder Foundation for Science, Culture and Social Services, received millions of euros of European funds. Cihan said organizations receiving EU funds in Turkey include state broadcaster TRT and the World Ethnosport Confederation, which promotes traditional sports and is headed by Erdoan's son Bilal Erdoan. According to Cihans' findings, these foundations used EU funds for various projects. TGVA was funded as part of the Erasmus+ program, notably under the project code KA227-YOU-098395which cites TGVA as project coordinator and a grant of 86,062. Cihan says pro-government foundations benefit from the very funds they criticize when used by independent media and NGOs. Turkey, which has suffered from a poor press freedom record for years,ranks158thamong 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index published by RSF on May 3 on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. RSF's special representative in Turkey warned that the bill would allow the Turkish government to continue to undermine freedom of expression and the press not only in Turkey, but also beyond its borders, since the amendment covers Turkish citizens, institutions and organizations located in a foreign country. Many Turkish journalists who had to flee Turkey following the failed July 2016 coup to avoid government crackdown on non-loyalist media and journalists under the pretext of fighting the coup have created their own exile journalism channels through where they widely cover topics that are not reported in Turkey due to government pressure on independent journalists. These journalists, most of whom stay in touch with their audiences via social media, reach millions of people in Turkey. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

