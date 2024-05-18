Tell me it's not the case





Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) decision to appear this week at former President Trump's secret trial in Manhattan is drawing new backlash from some House Republicans, who question why he would inject himself so prominently in a case involving an alleged affair with a porn star.

These Republicans, who asked to speak anonymously to discuss this sensitive subject, accuse Johnson – a devout Southern Baptist who has built his career around fighting for Christian values ​​and moral conservatism – of undermining the image of the party's family values ​​simply to ingratiate themselves with Trump. the party's presumptive presidential nominee.

“It is clear that Johnson believes it is in his political interest to be present at the courthouse to witness the most salacious pornographic testimony. I think he needs to answer for that,” one House Republican told The Hill.

“It seems like a strange place for him to be on the receiving end of what he said.”

In some ways, Johnson's visit to New York this week is hardly surprising.

The president is a longtime Trump supporter, supporting him early in the GOP primary and leading a GOP House conference that is extremely loyal to the former president. Trump also supported Johnson as he faced a recent threat of ouster from the Capitol, perhaps saving his gavel.

Yet Johnson also fashioned a professional identity — before and after arriving at the Capitol — centered on his deeply rooted evangelical faith and the fight for traditional conservative values, both of which were called into question by the allegations against Trump.

This stark dichotomy has not been overlooked by some members of Johnson's House conference, who are scratching their heads over the president's decision to hold his neck during his recent public appearance at the Trump's secret trial.

“I was watching the news and saw it in the background, and I thought, 'Tell me that's not the case.' Because there is no doubt that Mike Johnson is a devout Christian human being,” said a second Republican lawmaker, who also requested anonymity to speak candidly. “It’s not even up for debate.”

“This is not a good idea at all,” echoed a third Republican lawmaker.

The first Republican to speak to The Hill referenced comments Johnson made in 2022 — which came to light last year — that he and his son were monitoring each other's porn consumption with the app Covenant Eyes, a platform which “helps you live porn-free with confidence,” according to its website. The Louisiana Republican said at the time: “I’m proud to tell you, my son has a clean slate. »

“I wonder if he should report [the New York visit] to his son,” the lawmaker said facetiously.

“If you go there and talk about the other trials, it’s different. It seems different than this trial,” the Republican lawmaker added, referring to separate criminal cases involving Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

“This is exactly what was discussed among tons of Republicans this week.”

Johnson, for his part, defended his visit to Manhattan, saying it had nothing to do with the allegations in the affair — which Trump has denied — and everything to do with the process by which Trump is tried.

Pressed Tuesday about the fact that the case centers on an alleged affair and the money payments that followed, Johnson turned to the proceedings.

“They transformed and politicized the American justice system to attack a political opponent. This is completely inappropriate,” the President said. “As a former litigator and attorney myself, I find this outrageous, and I think it was certainly appropriate for me to state this on the court.”

While Johnson's House critics have been reluctant to publicly voice their concerns, Trump's most vocal Republican critics outside the chamber have castigated the President for his decision.

“I think it's a little humiliating to stand in a courthouse and, in particular, when we're talking about an allegation of paying a porn star,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). ), a noted critic of Trump. this week.

“Do we have anything else to do here than watch some stupid porn trial?” I mean, it’s ridiculous,” echoed Rep. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who is also no fan of the former president.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), yet another Trump critic, was even more biting, accusing Johnson of abandoning his commitment to advancing lofty moral principles.

“I have to admit I'm surprised @SpeakerJohnson wants to be part of the 'I cheated on my wife with a porn star' club,” Cheney posted this week on the social platform is not very concerned about teaching people morality.” our young people after all.

At the center of the New York affair are allegations that Trump had sex in 2006 with Stormy Daniels – a porn star who was then less than half his age – just after his wife Melania gave birth of Trump's youngest son, Barron. A decade later, prosecutors say, Trump paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet so the affair wouldn't harm his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has denied all accusations. But the trial captivated the country for weeks as Daniels revealed his lurid version of the alleged affair and Trump's former fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen, detailed his allegations that Trump orchestrated the payments for purely political reasons.

The trial has sparked an outcry among Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill, and many have marched to Manhattan in recent days to support the former president and protest what they see as a witch hunt policy designed solely to harm Trump's chances of being elected. November.

Most of these lawmakers represent the right fringe of the GOP conference, including leaders of the Freedom Caucus, such as Reps. Bob Good (Virginia) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.), and radical agitators like Reps. Matt Gaetz (Florida). ). and Lauren Boebert (Colo.).

But on Tuesday, Johnson joined Trump's entourage alongside Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and former primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — all of whom been touted as potential running mates for Trump. Johnson became the highest-ranking lawmaker to appear alongside the former president in Manhattan.

“President Trump is innocent of these charges,” Johnson said outside the courtroom.

Many Republicans, of course, have defended Johnson's trip to New York, arguing that prosecutors have a weak case that relies on the testimony of Cohen, who has a history of lying under oath to Congress and banks.

“I have no problem with him going up there,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said of Johnson. “He's our presidential candidate, he's on trial in the strangest, stupidest legal case I've ever seen.”

But when pressed on the details of the case, Republicans went out of their way to emphasize that they were defending the former president against the process and not necessarily the accusations themselves.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with what he’s accused of. I think it all comes down to how the trial itself was conducted and the fact that there’s a lot of injustice that’s happening,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.).

Democrats argued that it was irresponsible for the President — a figure second only to the presidency — to disparage the nation's justice system, thereby undermining public trust in a fundamental institution that has long been a source of national pride.

“It's disappointing to see someone in this position, as speaker of the House, stand up and speak negatively about independent criminal investigations,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. “But that’s the price House Republicans must pay.” And that is precisely the price President Johnson must pay for President Trump to support him.”

Democrats are not the only ones to voice this criticism. Another House Republican who also requested anonymity to candidly discuss the president's trip expressed concerns that Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, was casting doubt on the judiciary.

“What I really didn't like was the fact that as an officer of the court, he went out and devastated the proceedings, the court, the justice system, and that's not fair,” the Republican lawmaker said. “And as an officer of the court, you have a duty to uphold that.”

“It’s one thing when Trump, who is not a lawyer, does it. It's a completely different matter for a member of the bar.

