Jokowi not invited to PDIP national working meeting, observer calls for political punishment





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP said it had not invited President Joko Widodo nor Jokowi at the PDIP National Working Meeting (Rakernas) from May 24 to 26 in Ancol, North Jakarta. The fact that Jokowi did not invite him to the big party event bearing the bull symbol also became a highlight for a number of groups. Trias Politika Strategis executive director Agung Baskoro said it was a signal of the scale of the anger. PDIP against Jokowi. “It's like political punishment for cadres who commit violations,” said Agung when contacted, Friday, May 17, 2024. Jokowi, during the 2024 presidential election, was considered to have maneuvered against the party that appointed him mayor of Surakarta; Governor of Jakarta; and the president. The maneuver emerged when Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, became Prabowo's running mate. However, Jokowi's maneuvers are not limited to Gibran's candidacy. The appointment of Jokowi's youngest son as general chairman of the PSI and the maneuvers of his son-in-law supporting Prabowo-Gibran are considered the culmination of the conflict between the PDIP and Jokowi. Indeed, the PDIP nominates Ganjar-Mahfud as its presidential and vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Contacted separately, Populi Center senior researcher Usep Saepul Ahyar said it was certainly a big question that Jokowi was not invited to a big agenda such as the national working meeting. “This means that this is confirmation that Jokowi has been dismissed from the party,” Usep said. Also regarding Vice President Ma'ruf Amin who was also not invited, Usep said this was an attempt by the PDIP to cover up its feud with Jokowi. “It’s just a kind of camouflage so that the feud is not clearly visible,” Usep said. Advertisement Last Thursday, Chairman of the PDIP Central Leadership Council Djarot Saiful Hidayat said that Jokowi and Ma'ruf were not invited to the national working meeting because they were both busy and themselves busy . “So it’s only internal to the PDIP, the participants are internal to the party,” Djarot said. Yesterday, the President's Special Staff Coordinator, Ari Dwipayana, commented sparingly when asked if the President and Vice President were not invited to the PDIP national working meeting. “Invited or not, the President always respects and thanks him,” Ari said. ANDI ADAM FATURAHMAN | DANIEL AHMAD FAJRI Editor's Pick: Palace reaction to KSP over PDIP not inviting Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin to national working meeting

