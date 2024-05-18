Inside Carrie Johnson's lavish trip to Beverly Hills with baby Frankie





Carrie Johnson is no stranger to luxury trips abroad. FromFrom Greece to South Carolina The former media representative, 35, has had her fair share of incredible vacations and now she's jetted off with her husband, Boris Johnson, and their youngest son, baby Frankie, to sunny Los Angeles. Carrie and Frankie were two peas in a pod On her Instagram account, the mum-of-three has posted a host of fabulous photos since arriving across the Atlantic – and it looks like little Frankie has settled in nicely! One adorable snap saw the baby – her curly red locks on full display – sitting in a bicycle cart driven by her glamorous mother. Frankie's hair is so vibrant! Carrie, who was dressed head to toe in chic summer white, glanced at her youngest, beaming and donning a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses. She wore flattering white jeans, adorned with subtle sunshine yellow embroidery, which she paired with a white off-the-shoulder blouse. Carrie and Frankie spent some time together in the pool Meanwhile, Frankie was relaxing in the cart behind her and looking adorable, wearing a white sweater with black pinstripes and beige plaid pants. Carrie also imagined Frankie in the back of a driverless Tesla car, snuggled in a car seat. Carrie couldn't be bothered by her son In this sunny location, Carrie spent time connecting with her friends and making the most of her cycling in the beautiful weather. She even shared a candid video of Boris riding with her. Although she didn't confirm where she was staying, the blonde beauty paid a visit to the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills where she attended a glamorous reception for her friend's beauty line, before heading out to dinner. Carrie looked so glamorous for her Hollywood bash! Time to go out, she captioned a stunning photo of herself wearing an ultra-chic Oliver Bonas dress. The long-sleeved number was a bright purple, orange and army green pattern and featured long sleeves. As for accessories, Carrie elevated her look with a metallic pink clutch, two gold pendant chains and chunky gold rings.

