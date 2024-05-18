President Erdoan commemorates 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan recalled the 80th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatars, reflecting on the pain and reiterating Trkiye's continued support for the displaced community. “It is with sadness that we commemorate this tragic event which tore our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters from their homeland, causing immense suffering which still resonates in our hearts. May Allah grant mercy to our compatriots who lost life,” Erdoan said on X. Erdoan highlighted Trkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remained in Crimea and those who had to leave following the occupation of the region. In his statement, he reaffirmed Trkiye's commitment to supporting the Crimean Tatar community in all circumstances. The Foreign Ministry also marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union and the 160th anniversary of the “Circassian exile”. “Eighty years ago today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly torn from their homeland and exiled to labor camps in various countries. Many of them, mostly elderly people, children and women, lost their lives due to the inhumane conditions they were exposed to,” the country's foreign ministry said in a statement. It further highlights that even after 80 years, “the usurped rights of the Crimean Tatar people have not been restored” and their suffering continues. “The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened the door to further suffering,” said the statement, which underlined the need to address the current challenges facing the Crimean Tatars. “As in the past, Trkiye will continue to stand with the Crimean Tatars to preserve their identity and ensure their safety, well-being and well-being,” the statement added. The statement also goes on to say that “the Circassian exile is another tragedy that Trkiye remembers with sadness. “On May 21, 160 years ago, the people of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland in disastrous conditions, leading to the loss of many human lives,” it reads, adding: “We share the pain of the Tatars of Crimea and their peoples. of the Caucasus and respectfully honor their memory,” the statement added.

