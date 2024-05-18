PM Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar in Mumbai





PM Modi also addressed a mega public meeting in Barabanki, UP. Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Veer Savarkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mumbai. He paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, former Union Minister and Constitution Committee chief, at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar, leader of the Hindu Mahasabha freedom fighters, at the Veer Savarkar memorial in Mumbai. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. 13 constituencies, including all six Mumbai seats, are among those that will vote on May 20. votes will take place on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. Earlier in the day, during his speech in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi intensified his attacks on the Congress party, Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of 'politics of appeasement' . He said the Congress intended to amend the Constitution by giving the people's property to their 'vote bank' which is engaged in 'vote jihad' for them. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday, PM Modi said, “This time, the SP Congress has made its intentions clear even before the elections. Congress says it will investigate everyone's assets. your assets to the vote bank that votes for jihad. » “Where there is a Congress government, these people reduce the reservation of Dalits and Backward Classes and give it to Muslims. Now these people want to change the Constitution and give the entire reservation to SC-ST-OBC to Muslims,” he added. PM Modi also addressed a mega public meeting in UP's Barabanki. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party have declared that they will bulldoze the Ram temple in Ayodhya if elected in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “If Congress, SP and their Indian partners come to power, our Ram Lalla will have to go back to the tent because they will bulldoze the Ram Mandir. They should take lessons from Yogi-ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ) on where to use bulldozers and where not to use them,” PM Modi said. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

