Beijing and Moscow close ranks and shake hands DW 05/17/2024

“I have met with you more than forty times in recent years for bilateral talks,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (70) told Russian leader Vladimir Putin (71). “China and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for three-quarters of a century. They have proven their effectiveness in times of crisis,” he added, alluding to the importance of this link.

Putin's first trip abroad after his new term, the fifth of six years at the helm of Russia, was to China. For Moscow, a close relationship with the Asian giant is very important. After attacking Ukraine, Russia found itself internationally isolated and its finances suffered. A week ago, Putin appointed economist Andrei Belousov, who was visiting Xi, as defense minister. Russia urgently needs raw materials for weapons production and China could provide them.

Meeting and gestures

Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level of strategic partnership,” said Putin, who was honored with a sumptuous banquet of Peking duck, sea cucumbers and sea bass with lobster cream.

The question is whether China is serious. When Putin officially took office for his fifth term at noon on May 7, there were no high-ranking Chinese guests in Moscow. At the same time, Xi's plane was flying from Paris to Belgrade. Earlier, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“This visit by Putin, which comes immediately after Xi's return from Europe, sends a clear message that China and Russia continue to consider each other as privileged partners, said Helena Legarda, analyst at the MERICS China Institute of Berlin. “And it will continue. This is the case, despite growing pressure from the West.

Political giant, economic dwarf

For Beijing, Russia is a political ally, since Moscow has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. However, economically, the world's largest country is dwarfed by China. Russia's GDP, estimated at $2 trillion for 2023, is slightly higher than that of China's Guangdong province.

Putin and Xi at a concert marking the 75th anniversary of Russia-China relations. Image: Sergei Guneyev/AFP/Getty Images

“Russia would like to receive a clear signal that Beijing hopes to deepen its economic exchanges, says Peter Qiu, president of the Hong Kong Center for Globalization (CGHK). On the second leg of his trip to China, Putin visited this Friday (05/17/2024) the exhibition in the city of Harbin, Russia wishes in particular to create a wholesale center for agricultural products under the name “Good Food Russia”.

Nothing about the war in Ukraine

Anyone expecting Xi to pressure Putin over the attack on Ukraine will be disappointed. In the final declaration, the heads of state limited themselves to repeating that they were opposed to a further escalation of the conflict and to expressing their interest in the search for a “political solution”. China remains neutral, Xi stressed, and “hopes for peace and stability will be dashed.” soon re-established on the European continent.

Although Beijing has not condemned the war, it has clearly distanced itself from the use of nuclear weapons. Xi and Putin on Thursday called for a buffer zone between nuclear powers and other military alliances. The final declaration said: “The expansion of alliances and the creation of military bridgeheads directly on the borders of other nuclear powers must be avoided.

The statement appears to be directed against Ukraine's planned membership in NATO. Already in 2008, Ukraine and Georgia received a response which opened the doors to possible membership in the military alliance. Among other things, Russia justified its attack on Ukraine by NATO's eastward expansion.

China is a difficult mediator for Ukraine to accept, Legarda believes. “Their willingness to engage in a mediation process and take on the hard work of moderating discussions, negotiating concessions and proposing possible solutions has so far been very limited. Chinese leaders are prioritizing to geopolitical concerns and do not seem to have a serious interest in tackling these problems in this role.

And Russia will certainly not do everything China says, the expert emphasizes. “Beijing has some influence over Russia, but Xi's ability to influence Putin's decisions on Ukraine is probably much more limited than some think,” he adds. Effective mediation does not require complete neutrality, but it does require that the parties view the mediator as “honest.” . And this is not the case for China.

(dzc/ers)