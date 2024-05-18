Politics
Beijing and Moscow close ranks and shake hands DW 05/17/2024
“I have met with you more than forty times in recent years for bilateral talks,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (70) told Russian leader Vladimir Putin (71). “China and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for three-quarters of a century. They have proven their effectiveness in times of crisis,” he added, alluding to the importance of this link.
Putin's first trip abroad after his new term, the fifth of six years at the helm of Russia, was to China. For Moscow, a close relationship with the Asian giant is very important. After attacking Ukraine, Russia found itself internationally isolated and its finances suffered. A week ago, Putin appointed economist Andrei Belousov, who was visiting Xi, as defense minister. Russia urgently needs raw materials for weapons production and China could provide them.
Meeting and gestures
Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level of strategic partnership,” said Putin, who was honored with a sumptuous banquet of Peking duck, sea cucumbers and sea bass with lobster cream.
The question is whether China is serious. When Putin officially took office for his fifth term at noon on May 7, there were no high-ranking Chinese guests in Moscow. At the same time, Xi's plane was flying from Paris to Belgrade. Earlier, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed the Russian attack on Ukraine.
“This visit by Putin, which comes immediately after Xi's return from Europe, sends a clear message that China and Russia continue to consider each other as privileged partners, said Helena Legarda, analyst at the MERICS China Institute of Berlin. “And it will continue. This is the case, despite growing pressure from the West.
Political giant, economic dwarf
For Beijing, Russia is a political ally, since Moscow has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. However, economically, the world's largest country is dwarfed by China. Russia's GDP, estimated at $2 trillion for 2023, is slightly higher than that of China's Guangdong province.
“Russia would like to receive a clear signal that Beijing hopes to deepen its economic exchanges, says Peter Qiu, president of the Hong Kong Center for Globalization (CGHK). On the second leg of his trip to China, Putin visited this Friday (05/17/2024) the exhibition in the city of Harbin, Russia wishes in particular to create a wholesale center for agricultural products under the name “Good Food Russia”.
Nothing about the war in Ukraine
Anyone expecting Xi to pressure Putin over the attack on Ukraine will be disappointed. In the final declaration, the heads of state limited themselves to repeating that they were opposed to a further escalation of the conflict and to expressing their interest in the search for a “political solution”. China remains neutral, Xi stressed, and “hopes for peace and stability will be dashed.” soon re-established on the European continent.
Although Beijing has not condemned the war, it has clearly distanced itself from the use of nuclear weapons. Xi and Putin on Thursday called for a buffer zone between nuclear powers and other military alliances. The final declaration said: “The expansion of alliances and the creation of military bridgeheads directly on the borders of other nuclear powers must be avoided.
The statement appears to be directed against Ukraine's planned membership in NATO. Already in 2008, Ukraine and Georgia received a response which opened the doors to possible membership in the military alliance. Among other things, Russia justified its attack on Ukraine by NATO's eastward expansion.
China is a difficult mediator for Ukraine to accept, Legarda believes. “Their willingness to engage in a mediation process and take on the hard work of moderating discussions, negotiating concessions and proposing possible solutions has so far been very limited. Chinese leaders are prioritizing to geopolitical concerns and do not seem to have a serious interest in tackling these problems in this role.
And Russia will certainly not do everything China says, the expert emphasizes. “Beijing has some influence over Russia, but Xi's ability to influence Putin's decisions on Ukraine is probably much more limited than some think,” he adds. Effective mediation does not require complete neutrality, but it does require that the parties view the mediator as “honest.” . And this is not the case for China.
(dzc/ers)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/es/pek%25C3%25ADn-y-mosc%25C3%25BA-cierran-filas-y-se-dan-la-mano/a-69118950
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nawaz says Imran Khan stabbed him in the back during 2013 sit-ins
- Beijing and Moscow close ranks and shake hands DW 05/17/2024
- PM Modi pays tributes to BR Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar in Mumbai
- President Erdoan commemorates 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile
- Inside Carrie Johnson's lavish trip to Beverly Hills with baby Frankie
- Creators are the new Hollywood, says YouTube CEO at Brandcast | News
- Edem, Omotayo, Hannfou book tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris
- I refuse to believe the Knicks were corny enough to dress all black for the Pacers funeral and lose
- Embraer X accelerates aviation decarbonization strategy
- A high intensity earthquake occurs in J&K
- Trump to campaign in Minnesota on day off after trial
- Telugu actor Chandrakanth commits suicide days after the death of his co-star Pavithra Jayaram