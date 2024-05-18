Nawaz says Imran Khan stabbed him in the back during 2013 sit-ins





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday recalled that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan stabbed me in the back by taking out processions and rallies after ensuring his cooperation after the 2013 elections.

Addressing a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the PML-N in Lahore, Nawaz said that after coming to power in 2013, the first thing he did was to go and visit to Imran in Banigala to agree to work together for the good of the country.

Nawaz said Imran then went to London, along with other political figures of the time, and a plot was hatched, after which protests were launched in the country upon the return of the founders of the PTI.

The PML-N supremo said he was baffled by the development and said he should have been informed and informed about the matter or the PTI's reservations.

I visit you and you stab me in the back assuring your cooperation and then you start protests at Islamabad D-Chowk?

Nawaz said his cabinet members had called for police intervention against the protests, but he told them to desist from it. Despite this, Nawaz said his government had succeeded in securing the historic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The PML-N supremo said it was common knowledge that his government did not prevent the formation of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 2013 elections, although it was able to do so through the through a coalition.

Nawaz said he was omitting many details and only wanted to ask one thing: three people sit down and disqualify for life a prime minister representing 250 million people.

He said that judges cannot remove prime ministers or presidents in any other country in the world, but here he was removed from office over a small matter of not withdrawing my son's salary. Who will answer for it? » he said, adding that he had the right to ask this question.

Nawaz also raised the early resignations of former Supreme Court judges Ijazul Ahsan and Mazahar Naqvi, saying they should be asked why they resigned before their tenure and legal action should be taken against the latter for his alleged misconduct financial.

Gloating over the economic performance of his previous government terms, Nawaz asked the nation which political party had served him best and said they should think about these issues before voting.

I have the right to ask my nation this question: do you think before voting what was the performance of Nawaz Sharif and what was that of his opponents? the nation should answer this question. I also have a slight reproach to make to the nation. A Prime Minister is removed from office in a false case of withholding his son's salary and the nation remains silent, it's not fair.

Nawaz said he was very happy to see PML-N leaders gathered at the event. He said it has been some time since the PML-N collective last came together in such large numbers.

It is very good that the leaders of each province are present here. We came together after a long time, he said, adding that everyone had faced their own problems, from exile to fraudulent legal proceedings.

He praised his party leaders for bravely facing their tribulations, adding that the party's fortunes had now turned around and PML-N workers once facing cases were now sitting in assemblies and some were also holding office. constitutional functions.

Nawaz said false accusations against the party had come to light. He concluded his speech by praising the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and predicting a turnaround in the country.

