Narendra Modi takes bombs to beg for digs in Pakistan, hails Dhakad govt at Haryana rally | Latest news India





Pleading for a strong government in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Pakistan has been tormenting India for 70 years with bombs in its hands, but now it is holding a begging bowl. Addressing an election rally in Ambala, Prime Minister Modi asserted that strong leadership makes adversaries think twice before challenging India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ambala, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (PTI) When there is a 'dhakad' government in the country, enemies too think 100 times before doing harm, Modi said. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Pakistan had been bothering India for 70 years, it had bombs in its hands. Today he has 'begging bowl“(begging bowl) in his hands, he said, referring to the bailouts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Enemies thus shudder when there is a 'dhakad' government, the Prime Minister added. With just over two weeks until the June 4 vote count, Modi expressed confidence in his party's performance in the ongoing elections. “There are only 17 days left for June 4. After four phases of elections, the alliance of Congress and INDI and all their friendly parties have been completely destroyed,” he said. “Whatever tactics the INDI alliance used for the country, they were all defeated by the public itself. Haryana is a state which has patriotism in its veins. Haryana knows the forces very well anti-national forces…Haryana recognizes anti-national forces very well.” Read: Number Theory: Can BJP score a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh again? Patriotism runs in the veins of Haryana, Modi said, adding that “the state understands anti-national forces. Therefore, every house in Haryana said: phir ek baar” and the crowd responded by saying “Modi sarkar”. Modi accused the Congress party of having a history of deception and corruption involving the armed forces. “The Congress committed the country's first scam with the armed forces. The Congress continued this pattern with new scams as long as it remained in power. Bofors scam, submarine scam, helicopter scam – The Congress has kept the Indian armed forces weak. You know why? So that they can earn money by importing weapons from outside, they have ignored the demands of our jawans. “The jawans did not even have good guns. They were given batons and told to face the bullets of terrorists. When Modi came to power, he said this would not continue. I launched the initiative to make the Indian armed forces an atmanirbhar,” Modi said. Read: HT Interview: Modi magic will work this time in Punjab, says state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Among those present at the rally were former Haryana chief minister and BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, party candidates Ambala and Kurukshetra, Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal. Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/narendra-modi-takes-bombs-to-bheekh-ka-katora-dig-at-pakistan-calls-for-dhakad-govt-101716027314380.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos