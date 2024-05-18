Do you think you are a better pilot than the AI? Three in five motorists consider themselves superior to autonomous vehicles

Who is better behind the wheel: your artificial intelligence (AI)?

A poll of 2,078 motorists across Britain found three in five believe they are superior on the road to the technology fitted to autonomous vehicles.

The report comes as Boris Johnson recently gave an extremely positive review in the Daily Mail of his experience in a Tesla equipped with autonomous driving technology.

And on Monday, the Automated Vehicles Bill is expected to receive royal assent, with the UK government set to invest up to $150 million in driverless technology by 2030.

But the results of the new study suggest that the public is not yet fully convinced by driverless cars.

The study, conducted by Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), found that 60% of motorists consider themselves better drivers than a driverless car. Cast doubt on the willingness of drivers to opt for an autonomous driving experience and cede control of the vehicle.

And further reluctance is visible when it comes to opinions regarding the reliability of self-driving technology.

When asked what they thought would be the biggest downside to fully automated cars, two in five drivers (39%) expressed concerns about “technology failures or incidents.”

Meanwhile, one in ten (10%) said non-active participation could cause them to become bored while traveling in a driverless car.

However, when asked about the benefits of fully automated driving, more than a quarter (27 percent) felt the technology would remove unsafe drivers from the roads, while just under a third (30 percent) said they didn't think there would be any significant benefits. advantage.

Despite public reluctance towards driverless vehicles, the automotive trade body believes the technology will bring significant safety and economic improvements.

A study by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders suggests that autonomous driving technology will save 3,900 lives and prevent 60,000 serious road accidents by 2040, while boosting the region's $66 billion economy. of people.

However, the first major scientific report on the safety of advanced AI released this week found that there are also inherent risks.

The study – the first version of the international scientific report on advanced AI security – warns that there is no universal agreement among experts on a range of topics related to artificial intelligence.

Their main points of concern relate to the state of current AI capabilities and how these might evolve over time, as well as the likelihood of extreme risks occurring, such as loss of control over the technology .

The report identifies three broad categories of AI risks: malicious use, malfunction risks and systemic risks.

It comes like the Automated Vehicles Bill passed House of Lordsthis month and will receive Royal Assent on Monday, May 20.

Announced in the Kings Speech in November 2023, the bill will set out the legal framework for the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles across Britain.

It will ultimately determine who is responsible for technology misuse and accidents, set the safety threshold for legal autonomous driving, and establish an in-use regulatory system to monitor the continued safety of these vehicles.

The first major scientific report on the security of advanced AI, released this week, reveals that there are major concerns about AI adoption: malicious use, risks of malfunction and systemic risks.

Tom Leggett, head of automotive technology at Thatcham Research, the UK's only not-for-profit motoring risk intelligence organisation, said: “I am pleased that the AV Bill will soon receive Royal Assent. Having closely monitored its progress in Parliament over the past six months, the UK will soon be in a better position to safely adopt automated vehicles on our roads.

“Reassuringly, the Bill recognizes several points raised in our joint report on insurer requirements for automated vehicles.

“This highlights lawmakers’ understanding that working alongside insurers and other key stakeholders in the automotive sector is essential to ensure the safe adoption of this technology.”

'The AV [automated vehicle] Bill will also provide an opportunity to bring greater clarity within the automotive industry, helping consumers make more informed decisions when considering vehicles with automated features.

However, Thatcham says there is still work to be done through secondary legislation to ensure this technology is adopted sustainably.

“Challenges remain regarding clarity of insurance liability in AV collisions, clear identification of autonomous driving capabilities, and possible cybersecurity risk,” says Leggett.

“Automated vehicles represent an exciting future for the UK automotive sector, but only if we can ensure there is appropriate legislation and guidelines to protect drivers and insurers.”

Jonathan Fong, head of general insurance policies at the Association of British Insurers, welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it puts the UK “on the path to becoming a world leader in audio-visual technology “.

He added: “UK car insurers have a long history of supporting the development of automated vehicles, including actively providing trials to allow the technology to evolve, and supporting the creation and advancement of this Bill at every stage travel.

“While this bill represents a significant step forward, further consideration is needed to address concerns about security and cybersecurity. It is essential that insurers have access to relevant data to support the adoption of this technology.

The Automated Vehicles Bill completed parliamentary passage in the House of Lords this month and will receive Royal Assent on Monday 20 May. It will implement the legal framework for the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles across Britain.

However, Mike Todd, CEO of VWFS UK, says that despite politicians' efforts to put in place a legislative framework for the deployment of autonomous vehicles, the public “is not yet fully convinced” by the technology.

“Confidence in their own driving abilities, relative to self-driving technology, means some motorists will be reluctant to relinquish control,” Todd said.

“While for others, actively participating in the driving experience is one they don’t want to lose.”

He added: “Drivers are also expressing concerns about technology-related issues or breakdowns while in the vehicle.

“However, compared to the anticipated economic and safety benefits that autonomous driving will bring, the argument for continued investment in the development of autonomous driving technology is compelling.”