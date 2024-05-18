Türkiye: writer and opposition politician Selahattin Demirta sentenced to 42 years in prison





Writer and former Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirta was sentenced on May 16 to a total of 42 years in prison by Ankara's 22nd Criminal Court. The Court found Demirta guilty of “contributing to undermining the unity and integrity of the state,” “incitement to commit a crime” and “terrorist propaganda.” The former co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was among 108 HDP members charged as part of an investigation into deadly protests across Turkey from October 6 to 8, 2014, which began following to accusations that the Turkish army had stood idly by. while DAESH (“Islamic State”) militants besieged the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobane. Turkey elections: 77% of eligible voters in Malta voted for Kldarolu The clashes left 37 dead and hundreds injured, including police officers. The HDP blamed the Turkish police for the deaths. US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Turkey officially considers terrorists, chased jihadists from Kobani in January 2015. The trial, which began in April 2021, is widely seen as politically motivated, with the HDP facing a possible ban in a separate case. Former HDP co-president Figen Yksekda was sentenced to 30 years and three months in prison. Many other senior HDP officials have been convicted and charged with 29 crimes, including homicide and undermining the unity of the Turkish state. Some defendants were acquitted. The HDP has denied all accusations. Demirta has been detained since November 4, 2016 for false anti-terrorism reasons. In two separate cases, Demirta was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in September 2018 for allegedly carrying out terrorist propaganda during a speech he gave in 2013, and was sentenced to three years and six additional months in prison in March 2021 for “insulting” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. New terrorism charges were brought against Demirta on September 20, 2019 in connection with the Kobané affair. To date, authorities in Trkiye have not implemented a December 2020 judgment of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights, which ordered Demirta's immediate release. The former leader called the latest trial case “revenge” during 2023 testimony. He stressed that there was no evidence against him and that it was a case of “political revenge”. “We were not legally arrested, we are all political hostages,” he said. Ankara accuses the HDP of having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group designated as terrorist by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The HDP denies any link with terrorism. Among those campaigning for Demirta is PEN International which featured the political leader in its 2021 Imprisoned Writer's Day campaign. In a resolution adopted by the PEN International Delegates Assembly in September 2022, PEN International specifically urged Turkish authorities to end the prosecution and detention of writers and journalists based on the content of their writings, including in favor of the Kurdish language and Kurdish. culture. The resolution further denounced the authorities' withdrawal and arrest of local HDP leaders in Kurdish-populated towns in southeastern Turkey, which deprived voters of their democratically elected representatives in parliament and government. local. Political pluralism is essential to providing voters with real choice. Demirta wrote a collection of short stories in prison entitled Séher (dawn) in 2017, which instantly became a bestseller and was translated into several languages. He was also awarded the PEN Translates Award in 2018 by English PEN. In 2019 he published Devran. I do not hesitate to speak about human rights. President Follow this story on social media

