



Trump focuses on inflation in speech at Minnesota GOP fundraising dinner in St. Paul

Former President Donald Trump made a stop in the Twin Cities on Friday.

Before the visit, Gov. Tim Walz was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden's campaign officials about his plans for the state.

Trump flew to Minnesota for the Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner after attending his youngest son's graduation in West Palm Beach.

The dinner was expected to bring together about 1,400 people, in conjunction with the Republican Party's state convention. Tickets for the event started at $500 but went up to $100,000 for a VIP table. This money will go to the Republican Party of Minnesota.

You set an attendance record and a money-raising record, Trump said at Friday's event.

Just two years ago, the DFL took over the Minnesota House, Senate and governorships after vastly overspending the GOP, $30 million to $1.1 million.

Republicans hope to regain control of the House of Representatives by taking away four seats in November.

Even though the money raised Friday night will be allocated to federal races, it could still have a trickle-down effect.

Donald Trump's visit is a big problem for the presidential campaign, but also for the Republican Party of Minnesota, which has been in debt for years and has struggled to become a factor of significant help to the candidates. said Larry Jacobs, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota. Donald Trump's visit could wipe out the Republican Party's years-long debt.

Experts are divided on whether Minnesota will actually be competitive in November, given its history and the Democratic Party's strong presence in the state.

According to the latest KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll, Biden leads Trump 44 to 42 percent, but David Hann, chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party, said there is “great dissatisfaction with President Biden” in the state.

It's really going to be a fight here in Minnesota, Jacobs said. Donald Trump's trip to Minnesota is the kickoff of the battle for the 2024 elections. He can win and even if he doesn't win, Joe Biden is going to spend a lot of time in Minnesota to keep him there.

Earlier this week, Trump told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he planned to focus on economic issues during Friday's speech.

RELATED: In one-on-one interview, Trump says his campaign has 'a really good chance in Minnesota' in 2024

Data shows Minnesota's inflation rate is among the top 20 in the nation.

“We think we have a really good chance in Minnesota. We have great friendships there. We have done a lot for the industry. We've done a lot for everything in Minnesota, we've worked hard for Minnesota. Tom Emmer is very involved,” Trump said in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS chief political reporter Tom Hauser.

Friday dinner began at 5 p.m., and the former president took the stage after 8 p.m.

Having a former president in the state doesn't always happen, so [the party is] I really hope to take advantage of it, said Brian McClung, who was deputy chief of staff to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

No Republican has won statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty nearly 20 years ago.

While former President Trump was two points behind Hillary Clinton in Minnesota in 2016, no Republican presidential candidate has won since 1972.

The Trump campaign's momentum, however, could boost other candidates.

I think it's still a stretch to think that Donald Trump could beat Biden in Minnesota, but if it's close, if it's within two or three percentage points, then you're looking at a real possibility that the Republicans will win back the House representatives from Minnesota, McClung said.

