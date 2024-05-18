Ban on live broadcast of court proceedings in Imran case unjustified: PTI





Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Facebook/Imran Khan official/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on Friday said the ban on live broadcast of court proceedings in the party founders' case was unjustified and discriminatory.

The issue of NAB amendments is not about the person of Imran Khan, but about protecting the resources of 240 million Pakistanis, strengthening the anti-corruption system of the state and protecting the overall national interest, a- he said in a statement published here by PTI Central. Media Department. He claimed that after Panama and Pandora Leaks, the latest Dubai Leaks had also proven that Imran Khan was the only national leader of the country with the most transparent financial record and his wealth and assets were all in Pakistan. An unscrupulous chairman at the helm of the NAB Act, he claimed, played the role of the main facilitator against him (Imran) in the May 9 false flag operation. Imran Khan had the fundamental legal right to present his views before the court as a petitioner on this issue of national importance, he argued.

Despite appearing via video link from jail during the hearing, the PTI founder was deprived of the opportunity to state his position on the NAB amendments. Article 10-A of the Constitution requires a fair trial while Article 19-A obliges the state to ensure citizens have access to verified information, he argued. The central committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also expressed grave concern over the extraordinary acceleration of the hearing into the false, fabricated and baseless case of Al-Qadir Trust against the founding chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan.

He denounced the ongoing attempts to deprive Imran Khan and his wife of justice through unfair trials. The central committee alleged that the PTI founding president and Bushra Bibi were being subjected to the worst vindictive politics by unjustly delaying the false, baseless, absurd and fabricated Iddat case under one or the other pretext.

The central committee discussed the by-election in NA-148, Multan scheduled for May 19 and expressed hope that the victory of PTI candidates in the by-election would be certain with a margin of 40,000 to 50,000 voice.

