9 former Corruption Eradication Committee commissioners write to president asking Jokowi not to choose problematic panel





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Nine former commissioners of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo regarding the proposed criteria for the formation of a selection committee (panel) for commissioners and a supervisory board (Dewas) for the KPK. The nine people are KPK Commissioner 2003-2007 Erry Riyana Hardjapamekas, KPK Commissioner 2007-2011 Mochamad Jasin, Acting KPK Commissioner 2009 Mas Achmad Santosa, KPK Commissioner 2010-2014 Busyro Mugoddas and KPK Commissioner 2011-2015 Adnan Pandu Praja. Next, KPK Commissioner 2011-2015 Abraham Samad, KPK Commissioner 2015-2019 Laode M Syarif, KPK Commissioner 2015-2019 Basaria Panjaitan and KPK Commissioner 2015-2019 Saut Situmorang. Also read: Letter from Muhammadiyah to Jokowi, requesting that the KPK Capim Pansel be formed proportionally They asked that the members of the selection committee not be filled with problematic people. Because later the panel will carry out the president's mandate to search for future commissioners and personalities for the KPK Supervisory Board. “The selection of the selection committee deserves our attention. Simply put, if the selection committee is filled with problematic personalities, this will impact the selection process and could lead to the election of problematic commissioners and supervisory boards “, said 9 former Commissioners in the letter, Saturday (18/5/2024). In the letter they also highlighted the eradication situation Corruption in Indonesia, which is increasingly worrying. Referring to the findings of Transparency International, the Corruption Perception Index score in 2023 stagnates at 34. Meanwhile, in terms of ranking, Indonesia also fell sharply, from 110 to 115. Also read: Commission III Members: KPK Pansel must understand the issue of eradicating corruption Not only that, the KPK also experienced a similar situation. A series of ethical and even legal violations have also colored the leadership of the commissioner of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the 2019-2024 term. Along the same lines, based on data from a number of survey institutes, the level of public trust in the KPK is slowly starting to fade. “Mr. President, this kind of situation requires more attention from the government to start improving the KPK's performance as usual,” he wrote. According to him, the momentum for improvement is largely open with the replacement of the KPK commissioner which will soon be done through the formation of a committee first. The former commissioner therefore hopes that Jokowi can take into account a number of criteria before selecting the personalities who will become the KPK Commissioner and Supervisory Board Committee. Also read: Advantages and disadvantages of the composition of the KPK candidate panel which is dominated by government elements They said the committee must have integrity, competence and independence. Upholding the value of integrity is not only proven by legal history, but also involves ethics. In terms of competence, the selected panel member must truly understand the conditions of eradicating corruption in general and the Corruption Eradication Committee recently so that the panel is based on the factual reality of the problem. Meanwhile, independent means that panel members have no affiliation with any particular group, institution or political party. “Independent points are crucial to minimize conflicts of interest in carrying out their duties as a selection committee,” he explained.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/18/17464861/9-eks-komisioner-kpk-surati-presiden-minta-jokowi-tak-pilih-pansel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos