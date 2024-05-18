Trump attends Republican fundraiser in Minnesota hours after Barron's Florida graduation: Live





Trump again asks Biden to take drug test before presidential debate

Donald Trump will hold his first rally in New York since 2016 with an event planned in the South Bronx next week as his secret trial enters its final stages.

The Trump campaign has filed a permit for an event at Crotona Park on May 23 at 6 p.m. and 3,500 people can attend. The former president last held a rally in his home state of Buffalo in 2016, but has not attempted anything since.

This is a particularly bold move given that Joe Biden handily won all five New York City boroughs and the state itself by wide margins.

The former president was in Florida Friday for his son Barron's high school graduation, for which Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a day off from court as the prosecution in Mr. Trump is coming to an end.

At a fundraiser in Minnesota later that day, the former president falsely claimed he had won the state in 2016 and 2020, and attacked both President Biden and CNN over the debate highly anticipated upcoming presidential election.

Mr. Trump has said he wants the president to take a drug test before the June 27 clash.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1716053455Giuliani belts New York, New York on his 80th birthday…and then gets served with court papers

Mr. Giuliani was also filmed singing the Frank Sinatra classic, New York, New York, to the cheers of guests.

But then something unexpected happened…

Katie HawkinsonMay 18, 2024 6:30 p.m.

1716051655Speak up or admit you're a coward, new ad taunts Trump

Donald Trump has been goaded into speaking out at his secret trial in New York in a new ad that uses the former president's own words against him.

The ad, from the center-left group Third Way, implores Mr. Trump to speak up or admit you're a coward by featuring a 2016 quote from the former president where he asks: “If you are innocent, why do you take the Fifth?

Oliver O'ConnellMay 18, 2024 6:00 p.m.

1716049157Trump in Florida for son Barron's graduation after judge allows brief break in trial

Oliver O'ConnellMay 18, 2024 5:19 p.m.

17160480556 January: conservative scion sentenced to 45 months in prison

Leo Brent Bozell IV, scion of a prominent conservative activist family, was sentenced to 45 months in prison in federal court in Washington, D.C., for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

During the insurrection, Bozell outran police, broke a window of the Senate building, chased a Capitol Police officer toward the Senate chamber, and entered the House Speaker's office at one time , Nancy Pelosis, and on the Senate floor, according to prosecutors, while hundreds of Trump. supporters sought to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Without people like Mr. Bozell, the riot would not have happened, prosecutor Ashley Akers said during sentencing. He himself facilitated access to the Capitol building for hundreds of other rioters, she added.

Oliver O'ConnellMay 18, 2024 5:00 p.m.

1716044455Flag toppled at Justice Alito's home, another blow for Supreme Court under fire

An upside-down American flag has long been a sign of extreme distress and a versatile symbol of protest. But in January 2021, when it flew over the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, it was widely seen in connection with a specific cause: the false claim by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that the 2020 elections were marred by fraud.

The revelation this week about the flag flying at Alitos' home was the latest blow to a Supreme Court that was already under fire as it considers unprecedented cases against Trump and some of those charged in the Capitol riots American on January 6, 2021.

Alito said the flag was briefly flown by his wife amid an argument with neighbors and that he did not participate. But the incident reported by The New York Times adds to concerns about an institution increasingly seen as partisan and lacking strict ethical guidelines.

1716043792Giuliani sings New York, New York at party before receiving court papers

Rudy Giuliani sang New York, New York at his 80th birthday party before receiving notice of his indictment in Arizona. According to the New York Post, two officials from the Arizona attorney general's office arrived at the gathering around 11 p.m. to give Mr. Giuliani documents from the case alleging that he and 17 others were involved in a conspiracy to 2020 election interference. The former New York City mayor was celebrating his birthday in Palm Beach and video shows him signing during the party. It's unfortunate that they chose to barge in and surprise guests at a celebration of the man's 80th birthday, Mr. Giulianis's political adviser, Ted Goodman, told the Post. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed via social media that Mr. Giuliani had been served.

Oliver O'Connell May 18, 2024 3:49 p.m.

1716040950Yesterday: Trump and Melania attend Barron's graduation

The former president and first lady stood in the stands at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Fla., alongside Mrs. Trump's father, Viktor Knavs, and other parents to watch the ceremony at the school private.

Shortly before the ceremony began, Mr. Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce his presence.

Ariana Baio has the story:

Oliver O'Connell May 18, 2024 3:02 p.m.

1716037200Trump's son-in-law gets green light for $500 million hotel project in Serbia

Jared Kushner has won approval to build a $500 million luxury hotel on a former Defense Department site in Serbia.

The deal, announced by the Serbian government, will see the bombed site of the former Yugoslav Defense Ministry in Belgrade transformed into a hotel complex.

And it may not be popular with locals.

Here's Dan Gooding with more.

Joe SommerladMay 18, 2024 2:00 p.m.

1716030000London Mayor says Trump is racist, sexist and homophobic and should be exposed

Sadiq Khan has branded the Republican presidential candidate racist, sexist and homophobic and warned that the Labor Party, which is expected to win Britain's next general election, must do more to denounce him.

As Trump once again battles for the presidency, Labor shadow foreign secretary David Lammy suggested during a rapprochement trip with Republicans to Washington DC last week that their candidate for the next elections was often misunderstood in terms of European politics.

But speaking after being re-elected for a third term as London mayor, Khan insisted Trump was far from being misunderstood.

Andy Gregory reports what he had to say.

Joe SommerladMay 18, 2024 12:00

1716022800Boebert says sleeping Trump is pretty

Well, I will say this for the congresswoman from Colorado, this is new.

I think he's praying, but if he's sleeping, [he] He certainly looks pretty when he sleeps, Boebert said yesterday, quite unbelievably.

His mouth is a little pursed, so maybe it's just a dark moment of reflection.

Lauren Boebert says sleeping Donald Trump is pretty

Joe SommerladMay 18, 2024 10:00

