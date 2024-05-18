“Israel” will abolish free trade agreement with Turkey, says Smotrich





Israel's finance minister says Erdogan's suspension of imports to “Israel” constitutes a “declaration of economic boycott.”

Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich gestures as he speaks during a conference in occupied Al-Quds, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PA) “Israel” would end its free trade agreement with Turkey and impose 100% tariffs on other Turkish imports in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to cease exports to the Israeli entity, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday. Smotrich said the proposal would be presented to the Israeli cabinet for approval. Earlier this month, Turkey said it would suspend all trade with “Israel” amid the ongoing Israeli war against Gaza, citing a “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the strip. “Exports and imports to and from Israel have been suspended,” the Turkish Commerce Ministry said in a statement, adding that “Turkey will apply these new measures…until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Ministry of Commerce clarified that companies have three months to fulfill existing orders via third countries. Erdogan said the decision was intended to “force Israel to agree to a ceasefire and increase the amount of humanitarian aid coming in” to Gaza. “We have only one objective here, that of forcing the Netanyahu government, which has become uncontrollable thanks to the unconditional military and diplomatic support of the West, into a ceasefire,” he stressed. The Turkish president also explained that “if a ceasefire is declared and an adequate amount of humanitarian aid is allowed to enter Gaza, the objective will be achieved.” In a statement, Smotrich said that “Erdogan's announcement to stop imports to Israel constitutes a declaration of economic boycott and a serious violation of international trade agreements to which Turkey is committed.” He stressed that the Israeli response would only persist as long as Erdogan remained in power. “If, at the end of Erdogan's term, Turkish citizens elect a sane leader who does not hate Israel, it will be possible to restore the trade route with Turkey,” said the Israeli Finance Minister. The Association of Israeli Manufacturers supported Smotrich's plan, calling it an “appropriate response” to prevent Erdogan from harming the Israeli economy without consequences. Read more: Netanyahu's 'genocidal methods' would make 'Hitler jealous': Erdogan



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel–to-abolish-free-trade-agreement-with-turkey–smotri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos