The rare gesture made by Xi Jinping during Vladimir Putin's visit to China. The sign shown to the whole world





The Russians continue their offensive in the Kharkiv region and bombard the city. There are at least two dead and 13 injured after rockets hit residential areas in Ukraine's second-largest city.

But Vladimir Putin – who continues his visit to China – affirms that the occupation of Kharkiv, “is not part of his current projects”. On Thursday evening, at the end of a busy day, Xi Jinping welcomed Vladimir Putin to Zhongnanhai – a symbolic gesture, intended to show the world the esteem in which the leader of Beijing places Putin. Chinese presidents only invite their closest allies to Zhongnanhai, the former residence of Chinese emperors, analysts say. Xi Jinping and Putin strolled through the beautiful gardens of the presidential complex, during which they discussed, I quote: “strategic questions of common interest”. Then they quietly sipped tea. The meeting ended when it was dark outside, with handshakes and… a hug. Read also



In just a few hours, Putin arrived in Harbin, a city founded by Russian settlers in the 1900s and known as “Little Moscow.” The metropolis of ten million inhabitants, which has an ancient Orthodox cathedral at its center, serves as a gateway to trade with Russia. At a press conference, Putin also spoke about the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: “As for what is happening in the direction of Kharkiv, it is also their (the Ukrainians') fault. Because they have attacked, and unfortunately continue to attack, Russian residential areas near the border, notably in Belgorod .Civilians are dying there. We have publicly stated that if these attacks continue, we will have to create a security buffer zone. As for the city of Kharkiv, there is no such. projects today (to capture the city).” In one week, the Russians occupied nearly 280 square kilometers in northeastern Ukraine. On the other hand, the Russian president was also present at a Russian-Chinese trade fair. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: “We can rightly be proud of the results of economic cooperation between China and Russia. A few years ago, we were proud when the value of economic exchanges reached 100 billion dollars. Today it reaches 240 billion dollars. And that's just the beginning.” But the West fears it also means Russia will receive additional support to produce the weapons it needs in the war in Ukraine. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary: “We consider it unacceptable that Chinese companies are helping Putin in waging this war against Ukraine. We have been very clear about this. If China wants to maintain peace in Europe, it cannot continue to contribute to the greatest threat to European security. And this is not only our message, but also that of NATO, the EU and the G7 partners. A strong response came quickly from Beijing. China insists it treats the arms trade in a manner “prudent and responsible”. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Minister: “The United States is providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine while making baseless accusations against normal trade relations between China and Russia. This is a textbook example of double standards, extremely hypocritical and irresponsible.” Urmrete tirile PRO TV on your favorite social network: Source: Professional television Tags: war in Ukraine, vladimir putin, China, xi jinping, Publication date: 05/17/2024 8:15 p.m. Article recommended by sport.ro Amazing! How did Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky come to support the same thing







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stirileprotv.ro/stiri/international/vladimir-putin-lauda-comertul-cu-china-inclusiv-de-armament-zacesta-e-doar-inceputul.html

