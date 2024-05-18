Politics
INSIDE WESTMINSTER: The growing trend of MPs wanting to hit their election fighting weight with a dose of fat-busting Ozempic – and how it has unfortunate side effects
It is a one-two punch that Tory MPs hope will help them win the Tory succession, but which has also led to embarrassing scenes in the bars of the House of Commons.
According to the Westminster newspaper, at least two of the party's leadership contenders are injecting themselves with the wonder drug Ozempic in order to reach their fighting weight in time for the next Tory contest.
However, this drug has unfortunate side effects for some MPs who enjoy the sociable side of parliamentary life: a very obese politician who started taking it found that it prevented him from holding his glass at a party on the terrace on the banks of the Communes River. Paramedics were called to the collapsed deputy and transported him in a wheelchair.
Rishi Sunak keeps his lean figure by jogging, fasting for 36 hours at the start of each week and avoiding alcohol.
A study published last week by University College London concluded that Ozempic is a “game changer” for heart patients, reducing their risk of another heart attack or death by more than 20%.
Other MPs have reported similar effects, in addition to nausea and nausea, forcing some to question the merits of the 200 per month treatment. One of the frontrunners to succeed Rishi Sunak has told friends they need to be careful about when they take the drugs because they usually need to lie down on the office sofa afterwards.
Despite this, many MPs swear by Ozempic and Wegovy, diabetes drugs that use the ingredient semaglutide, which has the effect of suppressing the appetite and triggering an average weight loss of more than a fifth.
Most MPs tend to use the same Harley Street weight loss clinic, details of which have been passed down by word of mouth, and keep their medications in their office fridges. A source said several politicians had recently switched from Ozempic to Wegovy after being inundated with letters from diabetics complaining of a shortage of Ozempic, which is primarily intended as a treatment for their illness.
Top party leaders will watch their weight in the run-up to the election: Sunak keeps his figure lean by jogging, fasting for 36 hours at the start of each week and avoiding alcohol, while Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has have his weight monitored. by Lord Mandelson. The party grandee, who remains slim at 70, publicly urged Starmer to lose a few pounds as it would be an improvement.
While politicians are generally reluctant to admit they are taking the drug, Boris Johnson, who is no stranger to speculation about leaders, wrote in the Daily Mail about his rollercoaster ride on Ozempic after he was recommended by a Cabinet colleague. It's child's play, said the doctor. All you have to do is inject a tiny dose of clear Ozempic liquid into your abdomen, once a week, and presto, no more raiding the fridge at 11:30 p.m. for cheddar and chorizo washed down with a half bottle of wine. For weeks I poked my stomach and it worked for weeks. Effortlessly, I brushed aside the puddings and second helpings. I must have lost four or five pounds a week, maybe more, he wrote.
But Johnson began to dread the injections, because they would make him feel fine one moment, then vomit the next; he ditched injections in favor of exercise and willpower, but added that he might return when slimming drugs are perfected: I look at my leaner but not hungrier colleagues and hope that if science can do it for them, maybe one day she can help me and everyone.
One of these leaner and hungrier colleagues is former Home Secretary Robert Jenrick, who is believed to have been on a leadership diet in recent months as part of a complete overhaul of his image, with a Caesar haircut that got tongues wagging.
Mr Jenrick, former Home Secretary Priti Patel, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps are part of a series of MPs tipped to succeed Sunak.
While none are yet considering a decision on the prime minister, all are considering their options if Sunak is toppled in a coup or resigns after his general election defeat.
A group of rebels plotting against the Prime Minister have apparently called off their plot despite the party's disappointing results in this month's local elections, in which it lost hundreds of councilors and the West Midlands mayoral race to of the Labor Party. A number of Conservative MPs submitted letters of no confidence in him to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers, to trigger a vote.
Other politicians who won very public battles against the bulge include Margaret Thatcher's chancellor Nigel Lawson, who lost five stone and even revealed his diet secrets in a book, and the former deputy head of the Labor Party Tom Watson, who lost six stone in nine months by giving up beer. and curries.
Weight-loss injections have been enthusiastically embraced by many public figures, including Jeremy Clarkson, who said: I can open the refrigerator, where there is half a chicken and a juicy bottle of rosé, and I want neither neither the other. Of course, I will have to find a balance in the future, otherwise I will die, you know. But for now it's great.
Other famous users include entrepreneur Elon Musk, actress Rebel Wilson and TV stars Oprah Winfrey and Sharon Osbourne. Mathematician Stephen Fry is not a fan and says: I started to feel sick, and I started to get sicker and sicker.
I was literally throwing up four, five times a day and thinking, I can't do this.
However, The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that plastic surgeons were reporting a rise in patients seeking tweezers after rapidly losing weight with Ozempic, with users suffering a range of body problems such as sagging of the melted candle skin, empty. loss of breasts and hair following dramatic thinning.
