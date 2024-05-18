Hendrawan denies PDIP-Jokowi “End Bin Wassalam” problem, but…







Jakarta – Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno assessed the relationship between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) And PDIP end bin wassalam or ended after Jokowi was not invited to the national working meeting. PDIP senior Hendrawan Supratikno believed Jokowi was not invited because his schedule simply did not suit. “What I know is that the schedule has not been respected. The president is busy with a schedule that may have been determined well in advance,” Hendrawan said when contacted on Saturday (5/18/2024). He then referred to the time when Jokowi was not present at the PDIP anniversary on January 10, 2024. He said that at that time, various problems emerged regarding the relationship between PDIP and Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “When Pak Jokowi was not present at the celebration on January 10, 2024, the same thing happened, various problems arose,” he said. He also mentioned that Jokowi had attended PDIP events several times. “As far as I remember, Pak Jokowi was present at the peak event in Bung Karno, June 24, 2023 at GBK, and the IV National Working Meeting at JI-Expo, September 29 to October 1, 2023” , he added. So, what is the current relationship between PDIP and Jokowi? He said there are strong differences in choices and attitudes between Jokowi and the PDIP. This difference, he said, has not yet been closed. “There are strong differences in choices and attitudes, which have not yet been overcome. I hope that within the framework of Pancasila ideology and the constitution, these differences will lead to convergence and synergy national forces to realize the ideals of the proclamation,” he explained. PDIP-Jokowi terminates Bin Wassalam PDIP did not invite President Jokowi to the PDIP national working meeting because he was allegedly busy and busy. Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno analyzed the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP. He believes that Jokowi's non-invitation confirms that his position is no longer a PDIP cadre. Adi also considers that the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP is over. “I think PDIP no longer considers Jokowi as a cadre. That's why Jokowi was not invited to several important moments. This confirms the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP and bin wassalam,” Adi Prayitno told reporters Friday (5/17). Adi thinks that the reason for being busy is a normative thing. According to him, this reason only hides the real fact that Jokowi is no longer a PDIP cadre. “Because the reason given by Djarot is a normative reason, the real argument is to cover up the fact that Jokowi is no longer the PDIP. The only headline is that Jokowi was not fired. But internally, the PDIP seems having accepted that Jokowi will go anywhere,” he said. (maa/dhn)

