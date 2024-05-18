'I'm sure he won't come': Rahul Gandhi's 'I'm ready' dares PM Modi for a debate | News from India







NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday, he challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again finished public debate and said he was ready but the Prime Minister would not agree.Addressing an election rally in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) gave 30-35 interviews to the same 5-10 journalists. 2 to 3 intellectuals and journalists wrote to me and made public announcements. They also wrote to Narendra Modi and said that there should be a debate in democracy, it is essential; that he should have a debate with Rahul Gandhi…I am ready to debate with Narendra Modi wherever he wants.""But what do you think, will he come for a debate? No, he will not," the Congress leader said.Both PM Modi and Rahul were invited by Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (retd), former Chairman Law Commission of India Ajit P Shah and senior journalist N Ram for a public discussion on key electoral issues. Although the Congress leader accepted the proposal, the BJP rejected the invitation saying that Rahul is not even the prime ministerial candidate of the Congress Party, let alone the INDI Alliance. The reason why Prime Minister Modi did not agree to a debate, Rahul claimed, was to avoid questions on industrialist Gautam Adani. "The first question I would ask Prime Minister Modi is to tell us what his relationship is with Adani," he said. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's recent claim that the Congress is receiving Adani-Ambani money at the pace of time, Rahul said, "PM Modi is talking about the Congress receiving huge amounts of money from 'Adani-Ambani, but he does not dare to have it investigated. In a curious twist to the election narrative on crony capitalism, Prime Minister Modi recently accused the Congress of striking an Ambani-Adani deal and questioned whether the party had received tonnes of black money from the two businessmen in exchange for stopping Rahul Gandhi from abusing him. during the elections. PM Modi's savage 'Khata Khat' attacks Rahul Gandhi after Cong MP's poll promise "For five years, the shehzada of Congress was chanting five industrialists, Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, these people (Cong) have stopped abusing them. Let him declare how much money was taken from Ambani -Adani, how many bags of black money have tempos full of banknotes reached Cong? What deal was made?

In a first candid reaction to several opposition leaders joining the BJP “fearing CBI-ED action”, Rahul said, “We don't want 'darpok' leaders to stay with us, we want only “Babbar Sher”. 'Discriminatory Agniveer Scheme': Rahul Gandhi's big attack on PM Modi

