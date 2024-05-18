Trump has long favored certain tactics. His trial brought them to light.





There are few distractions in the courtroom as Donald J. Trump's criminal trial gets underway. The lawyers and witnesses speak. The spectators are tense and silent. And a squadron of armed law officers and Secret Service agents guards the room.

But as Michael D. Cohen explained this week why he broke up with his former boss in 2018, after saying he spent more than a decade doing Mr. Trump's bidding, reporters turned away from him to watch one of the most visible interruptions of the trial.

A parade of Mr. Trump's Republican allies, a governor and a former presidential candidate, among others, marched into the courtroom, living examples of the loyalty Mr. Cohen had just described and soon would deny.

Central aspects of Mr. Trump’s operational style are essential to the complex story told by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. And these features are everywhere in the courthouse.

Prosecutors are relying on Mr. Cohen's testimony, even as Mr. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, this week attacked the former fixer's credibility, forcing him to acknowledge past times when he had lied under oath.

But whether Mr. Trump is convicted, acquitted or the case ends with a hung jury, the trial highlighted the tactics and behaviors favored by former presidents over the decades, using their allies as tyrants, obsessed with the press, giving importance to beauty and encouraging shows. of loyalty. That recognizable pattern helped him win one election and could propel him to a second victory, as it has transformed the Republican Party into an entity that represents everything Mr. Trump wants.

Mr. Trump begins each court day by twisting his face into a scowl as cameras come to take his picture, before the jury breaks into a face he has touted as looking tough.

Most of the time, Mr. Trump was joined by Boris Epshteyn, Mr. Trump's top legal adviser and a controversial figure on the former president's team. Mr. Epshteyn was previously represented by Mr. Blanche, whom Mr. Epshteyn helped bring into the Trump fold.

Mr. Epshteyn began showing up to court for the first time the day after his indictment, in Arizona. That indictment related to efforts to create a list of so-called fake voters to help keep Mr. Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election and refused to concede. Mr. Epshteyn was seen in court recently passing to a reporter an excerpt from a Truth Social article in which Mr. Trump mocked a frequent critic, lawyer George Conway, who was in the courtroom. hearing to cover the case for The Atlantic.

Former collaborators testified to the former president's deep love for his wife. But even the presence of his current aides and aides traveling with him, well-groomed and well-coiffed, underscores the importance Mr. Trump places on being seen as surrounded by attractive women. Mr. Trump's interest in being seen as a sought-after playboy was evident for decades before he became president.

This behavior was at the heart of the Access Hollywood recording, in which Mr. Trump is heard bragging about grabbing women by their genitals. Prosecutors argued that the recording partly explained why Mr. Trump wanted to suppress a story by porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

And the number of elected officials or former candidates who have come to defend Mr. Trump is a reflection of his constant demand that people stand up for him and affirm it, expressed in private and on social networks.

In the first days of the trial, almost no one showed up to Mr. Trump's side, despite weeks-long discussions among his inner circle about who could occupy the two rows behind the defense table reserved for lawyers, support staff and the families of the accused.

But Mr. Trump complained to several people that he wanted to see more allies in the courtroom, and word spread among elected officials who have long seen how much Mr. Trump values loyalty. Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, appeared in the hearing room one day, which he said was at the request of Mr. Trump's top adviser, Susie Wiles. He became a sort of beacon for the ranks of politicians who would soon emerge. There were House members, attorneys general and a governor last week, all occupying defense-only seats.

There were also two contenders for Mr. Trump's running mate, Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance. Their presence shows they support a presumptive nominee who repeatedly complained that his previous vice president, Mike Pence, had not been tough enough in the final days of Mr. Trump's term.

Even the Speaker of the House, a staunch conservative who has expressed his aversion to pornography in the past, arrived at the courthouse to defend the former president less than a week after the porn star left the stand .

Inside the building, Mr. Trump’s entourage pushed the limits of what courthouse rules allow. Some of his allies are taking advantage of exceptions for attorneys and support staff by sitting in defense ranks and using cellphones banned elsewhere in the courtroom to text or post information about the proceedings on social networks.

Photography and videotaping are strictly prohibited in state courtrooms. Yet having news cameras in the courthouse hallway, as has been the case for other high-profile defendants, allowed Mr. Trump to speak to the press and created a opportunity for its allies to create content on its behalf.

Standing aside, Mr. President, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz posted to X on Thursday, above a photo of himself standing behind Mr. Trump as the former president spoke in the hallway. Those words echoed those of Mr. Trump in 2020, when he gave a message to the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys during a debate with President Biden.

Some allies have made it clear that their goal is to attack trial witnesses in a way that Mr. Trump has complained he was prevented from doing himself because of a silence order he has already been fined for violating.

I hope that more and more senators and congressmen will come forward every day to represent it and be able to come out and overcome this gag order, and that's one of the reasons we went there is to be able to speak for the President Trump, from Senator Tommy. Tuberville, the Alabama Republican who attended the trial Tuesday, said.

On Tuesday, some of the allies who interrupted Mr. Cohen's testimony filmed video of themselves in the holding room used by the defense, once again testing the limits of what is allowed. Mr. Trump's son, Eric, his daughter-in-law, Lara, his former rival, Mr. Ramaswamy, and two House members filmed a video called Breaking Video From the Courthouse.

We need you to stand with him, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said in the video, which was sent in a Trump fundraising email.

On Thursday, after prosecutors mentioned the interruption during Mr. Cohen's testimony two days earlier, Judge Juan M. Merchan advised Mr. Blanche not to let it happen again. The defense attorney protested, saying he had no control over what was happening. And when asked by Judge Merchan if he was expecting anyone else that day, Mr. Blanche pleaded ignorance.

Your Honor, I have no idea, he said, adding: No, I'm not expecting anyone else. But I could be wrong.

He hardly needed anyone else. Mr. Trump's entourage that day included 11 members of Congress, as well as Mr. Epshteyn and Eric Trump. The group had already taken their seats behind the defense table, waiting to see Mr. Cohen cross-examined.

