Indonesia's diplomatic victory at 10th World Water Forum (minister)





Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) – Hosting the 10th World Water Forum is a diplomatic victory for Indonesia, and this year's event will be different from previous editions, according to Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. “(The 10th World Water Forum) is Indonesia's diplomatic victory in the international arena in water management,” he said after attending the Segara Kerthi (water purification) ritual. water) Saturday. This year's forum will be different because its first agenda after the opening ceremony will be a summit. The minister highlighted that the five previous editions of WWF in which he participated began with a panel forum after the opening ceremony. “We will organize a summit. There will be 11 heads of state (who will participate in the summit). After the opening ceremony, the President will chair the summit,” he informed. During the summit, President Joko Widodo will listen to the views of all summit members regarding water resources management, Hadimuljono said. Furthermore, one of the outcomes of the forum will be a ministerial-level declaration. The minister stressed that the declaration, drafted with the help of UNESCO, is the result of hard work carried out by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministerial-level declaration will also include a collection of concrete results as an annex, he added. Hadimuljono said Indonesia aims to promote agreement on three points at the forum, namely the development of the Center of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience (COE), streamlining integrated water resources management (IWRM) and the World Declaration on Water and Climate Resilience (WWC) declaration. Lakes Day. “We will also see some MoUs (memorandums of understanding) signed, particularly on grants or new projects,” he added. The 10th World Water Forum, on the theme “Water for shared prosperity”, will cover four aspects: water conservation, drinking water and sanitation, food and energy security and mitigation of natural disasters. The international forum will open on Monday (May 20, 2024). (INE) Related news: Segara Kerthi ritual proves Indonesians care about the environment

