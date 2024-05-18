Qatar briefly exiled Hamas leaders in April as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stalled: Firstpost report





Qatar, which acts as a mediator between Hamas and Israel, briefly expelled Hamas leaders in April following the terror group's talks for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the report.

Qatar quietly and briefly expelled Hamas leaders in April as ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip stalled, according to a report. The reported development came at a time when Qatar was leading mediation in facilitated talks between Israel and Hamas. Hamas, the terrorist group that sparked war with Israel with its October 7 attack, has its political headquarters in Doha, the capital of Qatar. After Qatar's expulsion, Hamas leaders traveled to Turkey where they were welcomed and greeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, according to the report. The time of Israel. Turkey has long-standing ties with Hamas. The terrorist group has had an office in the country since 2011. Qatar expelled Hamas leaders to increase pressure for Gaza truce talks: report Qatar expelled Hamas leaders to step up pressure on the terror group to soften its stance in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to You. The report said the expulsion order came shortly after Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on April 17 that Doha was reviewing its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks . Although the statement was seen at the time as a rebuke of Israel, two officials said You that the revision also stemmed from Qatar's frustration with Hamas, which it said was refusing to “compromise enough” in the talks, reported You. During several rounds of negotiations, Israel maintained that Qatar had not adequately pressured Hamas to make concessions. After the reported expulsion and Qatar's announcement to review its role as mediator, Egypt launched its initiative to facilitate talks. The talks reportedly gained momentum and the two sides were close to reaching an agreement, but the talks broke down and no deal has been reached since. With negotiations in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, at an impasse, Qatar informed Hamas leaders that they could return to Doha in the hope that this would prevent the negotiations from collapsing, according to the report. Talks failed as Egypt presented different proposals to Israel, Hamas: report THE You The report said the reason ceasefire negotiations in Gaza failed was because Egypt presented two proposals to Israel and Hamas. While Egypt discussed with Israel a proposal closer to its position to continue the war after a temporary ceasefire, the proposal discussed with Hamas was closer to the terrorist group's demand than the truce in discussion leads to a permanent ceasefire, according to the newspaper. Such an approach by Egypt has not been cooperated with other mediators and facilitators, such as Qatar and the United States, according to the document. The report adds that Bill Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is particularly irritated by this approach. Burns was one of the main mediators of the Hamas-Israel dialogue.

