Imran Khan's captaincy as Saqlain Mushtaq reveals his all-time ODI XI – International





Imran Khan (left) and Saqlain Mushtaq. ICC/AFP

Former Pakistan spinner and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq revealed his all-time ODI XI in which he included Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivan Richards and others.

Saqlain is widely considered one of the greatest spinners of all time. He also invented the revolutionary doosra which became one of the spinners' most destructive weapons.

Speaking to a local sports channel, Mushtaq cited Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and India's Sachin Tendulkar as the openers, saying they were ahead of their time.

First I would put Saeed Anwar, then I would send Sachin Tendulkar. These are the players who have scored the most centuries during their tenure, they have dominated the entire world in one day cricket. Anwar created history by scoring 194 runs, he played cricket in his era, which is played now, they both were 40-50 years ahead of their time, Mushtaq said.

On a down, I will put Ricky Ponting. He was bowling a pull shot to the faster bowler on the front foot. He scored in almost every big match. On the fourth, I thought a lot and I said to myself that without Sir Vivan Richards, it would be incomplete. He was the king. He too was 40 to 50 years ahead of his time. Even outside of cricket, his aura is still widely recognized around the world.

At fifth place he placed Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas and at sixth place West Indies Garfield Sobers. The former Pakistan spinner also included Australia's Adam Gilchrist in his all-time ODI XI.

On the fifth, I would bring our Zaheer Abbas. I think it was Sir Richards who said if you could give me Abbas' wrist I would score so many points you can't even imagine. He ended many careers and especially beating spinners was his trait.

For sixth place, I guess I'll go with Sir Garfield Sobers. I remember I was in the West Indies, at an event, when he came in, the whole crowd stood up and applauded him for about five minutes. Adam Gilchrist would be seventh. I don't think there will ever be a wicket-keeper batter like him. My captain would be Imran Khan.

Among the bowlers, my first choice would be Wasim Akram. You cannot remove him from any team. No matter the opposition, the pressure, the conditions, he would always step up his efforts. After Wasim, it would be Waqar Younis and finally Muttiah Muralitharan, he concluded.

Saqlain Mushtaqs all-time ODI XI

Saeed Anwar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Vivan Richards, Zaheer Abbas, Garfield Sobers, Adam Gilchrist (week), Imran Khan (C), Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Muttiah Muralitharan.

