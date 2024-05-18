PM Modi wishes Deve Gowda on 92nd birthday, remembers his service to the nation





Deve Gowda had announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations on Thursday. (Deposit) Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda turned 92 on Saturday and was wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. The development assumes significance as rumors have spread that the BJP national leadership is maintaining its distance from the Gowda family after the alleged sex video scandal involving its members surfaced. PM Modi posted on his X handle, “Best wishes to HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. He is respected across the political spectrum for his service to the nation. His passion for agriculture and rural development is remarkable. healthy life.” Best wishes to Shri @H_D_Devegoda Ji for his birthday. He is respected across the political spectrum for his service to the nation. His passion for agriculture and rural development is remarkable. Pray for his long and healthy life. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2024 Deve Gowda offered special prayers at the Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple in JP Nagar locality of Bengaluru in the morning. He participated in special worship and various rituals. Deve Gowda had announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations on Thursday. In a statement to his fans and party members, Deve Gowda said, “For various reasons, I am not celebrating my birthday. In this context, I urge you all to convey your wishes, wherever you are.” Sources said Deve Gowda was in no mood to celebrate his birthday in light of the developments surrounding his grandson, JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who is the principal accused in an alleged sex video scandal and currently in the race. Deve Gowda said action against Prajwal Revanna would be in accordance with the law. Deve Gowda's son, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, was jailed and recently released on conditional bail in a kidnapping case involving a victim of the alleged sex scandal linked to his son. The JD(S) had also asked party members not to celebrate the release of HD Revanna. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-wishes-deve-gowda-on-92nd-birthday-remembers-his-service-to-nation-5690044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

