Response to the Putin-Xi Jinping and White House meeting: good for them

WASHINGTON DC, KOMPAS.com – The United States said on Friday (5/17/2024) that it had not seen progress in relations between China and Russia.

This was expressed after seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin hugging Chinese President Xi Jinping during Putin's visit to Beijing.

“Exchanging hugs? Yes, that's good for them,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said when asked about the significance of the photos showing Putin and Xi kissing.

“I'm not good at talking about personal, physical human affection. I think I'll leave it to these two men to explain why they think hugs are good,” Kirby said, as quoted in AFP on Saturday (5/18/2024).

The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about Chinese companies supplying technology to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

But Kirby said Putin's visit did not appear to have made much progress in that regard and that Washington did not see Xi in any “rush” to help Moscow's armed forces.

“We didn’t see any results that surprised us at this meeting,” he explained.

“I wouldn't go so far as to say that we don't care about this relationship and how it evolves. We are monitoring it,” he added.

It is known that Putin arrived on Thursday for his first foreign trip since his re-election as president in March.

Putin met with Xi Jinping for talks in which the leaders described relations between their countries as a force for stabilizing a chaotic world.

