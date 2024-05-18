Dekranasda Bojonegoro collaborates with MSMEs to exhibit products nationally – East Java Province Communication and Information Service





Dekranasda Bojonegoro collaborates with MSMEs to exhibit products nationally

Uploaded on: May 18, 2024 8:16:06

18 Jatim Press Room – Hosting the culmination of the celebration of the 44th anniversary of Dekranas, at Mangkunegaran Temple, Surakarta, Central Java, which took place from Tuesday (14/5/2024) to Saturday (18/5/2024), the National Regional Council of Handicrafts (Dekranasda) Bojonegoro Regency collaborates with MSME stakeholders to showcase premium local products from Bojonegoro as well as a step to support MSME products nationally. Chairman of the Bojonegor Regency Dekranasda, Dian Adiani Adriyanto, praised the activities launched by the Central Dekranas to support the growth and development of MSMEs in Indonesia. Therefore, his party continues to encourage MSME stakeholders, especially in Bojonegoro, to participate in showcasing premium quality products. Through this activity, Bojonegoro artisans can see other MSMEs and establish collaboration. Seto Utoro, one of the batik artisans from Kedungsari Village, Temayang District, Bojonegoro, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity provided by the Bojonegoro Regency Government to participate in this activity. “Thank God the batik we brought sold a lot. But not just sales, on this occasion I got a lot of benefits such as new knowledge and inspiration from other MSME players,” declared this young man who graduated from ISI Surakarta. The 44th Anniversary of Dekranas (HUT) activity was attended by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo as well as Dekranas General Councilor Ms. Wury Ma'ruf Amin as General President of Dekranas, Women Executives of the Indonesian Advanced Organization Solidarity Action for the Cabinet Era (OASE). KIM), as well as chairman of the provincial, regency and city Dekranasda throughout Indonesia. Each Dekranasda filled an exhibition stand with top quality regional products. (yan/s) #Bojonegoro Regency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kominfo.jatimprov.go.id/berita/dekranasda-bojonegoro-gandeng-umkm-pamerkan-produk-di-level-nasional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos