Karabakh Armenians – Modern Tokyo Times

NATO Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries to Niger. This is a similar move to when Turkey sent Syrian mercenaries to assist Azerbaijan in the ethnic cleansing of Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
NATO Turkey continues to occupy northern Cyprus and parts of northern Syria – while using northern Iraq to fight the PKK. (Kurdistan Workers' Party). The Christians of Northern Cyprus – like the recently purified Armenian Christians of Nagorno-Karabakh – are expendable to NATO. Turkey therefore understands that there are no NATO criteria regarding democracy, human rights and permanent occupation of foreign lands. (Northern Cyprus).
Rami Abdrahman (Director of the Syrian Observatory) said, “We have confirmed that around 1,100 Syrian fighters have already been deployed to Niger since September last year. »
This is another signal that Turkey is “a rogue NATO nation.” After all, Niger recently withdrew French and American armed forces.
Naturally, Niger is an independent nation. Furthermore, France's legacy is considered detrimental to the ruling elites of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. It is strange, however, that NATO Turkey is welcome – and that Ankara's political elites care little about other NATO powers.
According to Voice of America, “Turkey has in the past deployed Syrian fighters to other conflict zones, including Azerbaijan and Libya, through SADAT International Defense Consultancy, a private military company that reportedly has close ties to the president's government Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan. »
France 24 – regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict says (2020), Intelligence reports established that 300 Syrian fighters from jihadist groups in the Syrian city of Aleppo passed through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to Azerbaijan.
Turkey, under the leadership of President Erdogan, is constantly involved in foreign conflicts. This includes the use of Islamist terrorists (mercenaries) of Syria in the conflicts of Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh were cleansed by Azerbaijan with help from Turkey on several fronts). NATO Turkey also attacks Kurds in Iraq and Syria – often killing Christians, Yazidis and other minorities.
The Turks' legacy in history regarding Armenians and other Christians in the region, including Assyrians and Pontic Greeks, is pogroms, genocides, ethnic cleansing, and the erasure of ancient Christianity.(old churches converted into mosques or destroyed with dismantling of architecture and traces of indigenous Christianity).
French President Emmanuel Macron said several years ago:A red line has been crossed, which is unacceptable. I urge all NATO partners to confront the behavior of a NATO member.
Macron said this after French intelligence services informed the French leader that Turkey was sending Islamists and mercenaries to Nagorno-Karabakh to kill Armenian Christians. However, little has been done to protect Armenian Christians in this region. Therefore, Azerbaijan (with the tacit support of Turkey) purified the Christians of this region last year.
Greece and France even signed a defense pact in 2021 intended for their fellow NATO member.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: For the first time, it is clearly stipulated that military assistance must be provided in the event of an attack by a third party against one of the two states.
Referring to Turkey and its expansionist policies, he continued:And we all know who is threatening who with a casus belli (cause of war) in the Mediterranean.
Mitsotakis said:I agree with President Macron that we Europeans must stop naively accepting tectonic shifts on the global geopolitical scene. Greece is the last Western garrison in the East. Geography dictates it, history confirms it and civilization seals it.
US President Joe Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama's administration, condemned Turkey's role in Syria.
Biden said the same thing as Macron What did they do? They pumped hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of tons of weapons into everyone who would fight Assad, except the people who were being supplied were Al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadism from other parties of the world.
Associated Foreign Press reports (2022), Heart of the Iraqi Yazidi minority, Sinjar is frequently the target of Turkish airstrikes against the bases of the separatist Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
A Yazidi activist continued:The international community also has a moral responsibility towards the Yazidis and the people of Sinjar. It is both painful and illogical that these attacks continue [unaddressed] as if they were legitimate. It seems Turkey can do anything.
If Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger simply expel one foreign power and replace it with another, then this policy will backfire in the long term. Sahel nations need friendly ties and international support against the internal Islamist threats they face.
NATO must also take on Turkey – otherwise this organization would stab itself in the back.
