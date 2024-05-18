PM Modi slams Arvind Kejriwal's AAP rally in Delhi, says those who came to eliminate corruption are in jail for cheating





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally in northeast Delhi on Saturday, took a veiled dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying those who came in the name of elimination of corruption are now in prison because of worthwhile scams. million. “Amidst the ongoing development works here, the Indian alliance is busy destroying Delhi. They are not leaving any opportunity to loot the people of Delhi. These people had come in the name of eliminating corruption, but today today they are in jail because of scams worth millions of rupees, PM Modi said, indirectly referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are aimed at “strengthening India and defeating those who seek to weaken the nation”. “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are aimed at propelling India into the top three global economies and protecting the national economy from those who intend to bankrupt India with their economic policies. who seek to confiscate their property through measures such as inheritance tax,” the Prime Minister said in the northeast Delhi constituency, where BJP's Manoj Tiwari is contesting against Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar. The Prime Minister also reiterated his criticism of the INDIA bloc's electoral programme, comparing it to the Muslim League's programme. “They are playing a dangerous game. Their manifesto suggests that they will award government tenders based on religion and divide the budget along religious lines,” PM Modi accused. He also took a dig at the Congress, remarking: “Four generations of Congressmen have ruled in Delhi, but they are incapable of contesting even for four seats here. » PM Modi further compared “140 million Indians” to his family, pointing out that he never imagined that the people of the country would become his “family” when he left home five to six decades. “India needs a strong government, and I am fortunate to be the one chosen to serve this country. When I left my home 50 to 60 years ago, I did not know that 140 million Indians would become my family, and I will unfurl the tricolor at the Red Fort,” PM Modi said. During the election rally, Prime Minister Modi met Pakistani refugees who recently acquired Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on May 25, under the six-phase voting process. Published on: May 18, 2024

