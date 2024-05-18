Imran Khan illegally received and sold seven more Toshakhana watches: new investigation





PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing before the Islamabad High Court on July 24, 2023. AFPEx-PM 'kept and sold' 10 gifts without submitting them to Toshakhana. State gifts were bought/held at considerably lower rates. retained found at a much higher price.

A new investigation report by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who was convicted in a Toshakhana corruption case, had illegally received and sold seven watches linked to the state's gift repository during his tenure. time as Prime Minister.

The latest case of alleged corrupt practices against the ousted prime minister includes allegations that he kept and sold 10 expensive gifts without reporting them to the relevant authorities and submitting them to Toshakhana.

According to the law, all gifts received by the head of state, first lady or president must be registered in the state gifts register if they are worth more than Rs30,000.

The investigation report revealed that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also convicted in the previous Toshakhana case, also received and kept a watch and jewelry, including a ring and a necklace, which were supposed to be deposited at the gift drop-off.

According to the new NAB report, state gifts were purchased/retained at considerably lower rates.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the value of the luxury gifts had been assessed in an unscrupulous and sloppy manner by a private appraiser. [] was not even an industry expert and did not have the experience or expertise required to make these assessments, the report said.

One of the gifts in question was a box of Graff watches, the sale of which was a deliberate and coordinated effort to provide an unfair advantage to the purchaser.

The said watch was sold to Mohammad Shafiq for Rs51,000,000 even before its retention. Even the retention fee of Rs20,00,000 was also paid by the same person to the Protocol Section staff, and the remaining amount was handed over to the Protocol Section Assistant.

The value of the items donated by the state was then assessed by the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Industries and the Pakistan Gems and Jewelery Traders and Exporters Association, and the valuation reports suggested that the value of the gifts withheld had been judged to be much higher. price in relation to the valuation made by the private appraiser.

After the report's findings, the NAB was authorized to conduct further investigations against Khan and Bushra Bibi. Separate summons notices were also served to the PTI founder and his wife, which they challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court is expected to hear Bushra Bibis' appeal on June 4 and Khan's appeal on June 24.

It is worth noting that the former prime minister and his wife had been convicted for corrupt practices related to the deposit of state gifts in the infamous Toshakhana case. However, their sentences were later suspended by the IHC. Therefore, their appeals against the conviction are still pending in court.

