Reviews | Biden can do something in the debates that Trump never could

In 1960, I sat on the living room floor in front of a black and white television and watched one of the presidential debates between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. It wasn't my favorite show, but my parents watched it and told me it was kind of a homework assignment, like, “This is how democracy works.” I was almost 8 years old. I remember fiddling with the shag rug, wondering how long this would last, but also realizing that the two men on the screen were opposed to each other, probably didn't like each other, but were definitely one for each other. the other. polite in their disagreements. My takeaway was: This is how adults are supposed to behave.

Twenty years later, in 1980, I saw my father, Ronald Reagan, debate Jimmy Carter. There was a time when President Carter decisively (but politely) criticized my father for his opposition to Medicare. My father smiled, nodded and said, There you go. He went on to explain that although he opposed one bill, he favored another that he believed would have provided better health care. What was memorable was how he did it without anger, sarcasm or malice, but rather with humor. Ignoring criticism and gently and easily setting the record straight appeared in stark contrast to Mr. Carter's solemn demeanor. At that point, I think he won the debate, showing Americans, some of whom questioned his temperament, that he was unflappable.

Cut to 2000, when George W. Bush and Al Gore were debating. There was a moment during the third debate when Mr. Bush was speaking and Mr. Gore walked across the stage and got way too close to his opponent. Mr. Gore practically invaded his space, but Mr. Bush simply turned around, gave him a friendly nod and smiled. He might as well have said: Hello. Mr. Gore may have scored more points on substance, but people remembered that moment. They remembered the guy who exuded cool sympathy in the tense environment of a debate.

Many of us still remember the days when people in the political arena were expected to achieve a basic level of dignity, when candidates presented themselves as adults who understood the value of civility because, they thought- they and we all generally believed it, it was what the voters wanted and expected. But unfortunately, more and more Americans view maturity, sportsmanship, and above all civility in politics as elitist and bogus characteristics of an establishment that does not speak and act like ordinary people. As a result, some politicians view the campaign as another version of MMA fighting. There was a time when presidents delivered State of the Union addresses without being heckled by elected officials in the audience. There was a time when candidates debated among themselves without interrupting or insulting each other. There was a time when Republican presidents and Democratic House speakers talked to each other like Americans in this together and tried to resolve problems through give and take. Seems like a long time ago, doesn't it?

