For the first time, I understand why reasonable people will vote for Donald Trump





I will never forget the overwhelming feeling of disbelief, horror and terror the night Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. The bad feelings have not diminished during his term in office, even though many Members of the same anti-woke, pro-free speech group as me began to caveat their objections to the buffoonish talk-show thug who was now president. the United States.

Eventually, many in that crowd became veritable Trump cheerleaders. The more sober among them highlighted his tough approach to America's enemies, which saw him shake hands with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, abandon the dangerous Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran and move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel. Aviv to Jerusalem. Others seemed to relish his destruction of long-standing political norms, including his denial of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

I remain deeply opposed to this yellow-haired loudmouth, although I must admit that he pulled off some major political stunts when he was president, and might do so again if he returned to power.

Indeed, as we face what is surely the darkest American election in generations, I find myself able to understand, for the first time, why perfectly good and reasonable people might decide to vote for Trump . He's a ridiculous and, to me, frightening character, who is vying for a second chance at the head of the free world, but at least, beyond the worrying question of whether he will be lenient on Putin, his foreign policy will not be about appeasing the world. The mortal enemies of the West.

Joe Biden's approach to Israel and the Middle East has been particularly dangerous, and with left-wing anti-Semitic rhetoric intensifying regarding the Gaza campaign and Jews facing threats on all fronts , pollsters and pundits are beginning to suggest that a small but significant Jewish vote in states like Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona could tip the scales in Trump's favor. In 2020, compared to 2016, Trump's appeal increased among Jewish voters, but since October 7, it appears to have increased further.

Biden once promised full-throated support for Israel, but he has since moved toward a position seemingly designed to pander to the pro-Palestinian crowd (who absurdly called him genocide Joe, despite the caution of his support for Jerusalem until now).

From his endless threats and chastisements against Israel, to his shameful warning that he might cut off military aid when Israelis need it most, the picture is terrifying.

His appointments in his entourage are not much better. He placed Maher Bitar on the National Security Council. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, Bitar was a leader of the Students for Justice in Palestine, a group that organized a program of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, not exactly the most popular appointment. reassuring for the American intelligence services.

Most recently, we witnessed the grotesque performance of American students supporting the Palestinian resistance led against the Jews by the rapists and murderers of Hamas.

These students' apparent cult of violence and anti-Semitism deeply shocked honest people. But rather than standing firm, influential representatives of Biden's party actually appeared to encourage them. Indeed, Democrats appear increasingly under the influence of viciously anti-Israel activists and members of Congress.

Only a small fraction of American students have participated in this diabolical nonsense or even consider U.S.-Israel relations to be an important issue. It could therefore be argued that the horrific spectacle on campuses can be ignored.

But for Jews, this is not an option. It is clear from the painful lessons of history that the question of how America will approach Israel is intimately linked to our fate, wherever we are. The United States has always had isolationist tendencies, but these tendencies have never coincided with so much local sympathy for terrorism and hatred of Israel.

So when Trump claims that Biden has completely lost control of the situation in Israel, as he did last month, and suggests that Jews who vote for Biden should have their heads examined, it must be admitted that he is right.

Even moderates can see this. Mark Penn, Bill Clinton's former campaign chief and now a highly respected pollster, recently wrote in the New York Times: Mr. Biden's campaign has fundamentally miscalculated the fate of Israel. [many of his potential voters] wholeheartedly support our ally Israel and, I believe, want to see a president who would put maximum pressure on Hamas to release the hostages… More Mr. Biden pandered to the left in softening his support for Israel , the weaker he looks, the more his foreign policy ratings have fallen.

Polls suggest that among most voters, housing, cost of living, health care and everyday issues that affect people top the list of concerns. But if the United States allows the powerful power mongers of the new anti-Western axis of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to commit with impunity the murder they so ardently desire, there is no will have more life in the West worth defending.

Since October 7, Jews have been forced to see this. For a growing number, this translates into the feeling that next to Biden, Trump might be more capable not only of combative speeches, but also of the combative actions necessary to keep the world order under American control and therefore safe for Jews and non-Jews. look alike.

