President Joko Widodo receives visit from Governor General of Australia, David Hurley, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo received a visit from the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley, at the Presidential Palace in BogorWest Java province, Friday, May 17, 2024. The second meeting was filled with discussion on strengthening bilateral relations, in particular by increasing people-to-people contacts. Also read: The national working meeting of the PDI-P party from May 24 to 26, 2024 did not invite its cadre named Joko Widodo “He is the governor general, so in bilateral discussions it is more about efforts to strengthen person to person contact“, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in her statement to the media, after the welcoming ceremony. According to the foreign minister, the main goal is to strengthen language teaching, with Indonesia increasing English teaching, while Australia is strengthening Indonesian teaching. It is hoped that this will be a good bridge to bring closer relations between the people of the two countries. “We think language will be a great bridge for our efforts to bring people together. person to person contact,” he added. Also read: NAGASWARA presents the new singer Adjji Alvandera with the melancholy song Tired of facing you The Governor General of Australia, who is also one of the founders of the Indonesia-Australia Defense Alumni Association, has actively participated in various initiatives such as youth exchanges and interfaith dialogue. The meeting also discussed preparations for the second interfaith dialogue to be held in Australia this year. “We are preparing interreligious dialogue “The second one takes place in Australia this year and was also discussed by the president,” explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Also read: A number of press institutions and press councils reject the audiovisual bill which restricts press freedom Apart from that, this meeting also marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Australia and 50 years of ASEAN relations with Australia this year. The two leaders hope to continue to strengthen and deepen relations between the people of the two countries.

