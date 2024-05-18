Nawaz Sharif names former judges, recalls meeting with Imran Khan





PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif recalled his meeting with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan before the 2014 sit-in while naming former lawyers involved in his apparent ouster from public office.

After coming to power in 2013, the first thing I did was to visit Imran Khan in Banigala to agree to work together for the betterment of the country, he said while addressing the Committee of Central Working Party (CWC) of the PML-N in Lahore.

According to Sharif, Khan agreed with him to work together. He added that the PTI founder urged him to build the road to his house after the meeting. I accepted his request and built the road in 15 days.

But the subsequent events did not go as planned as the PML-N leader claimed that PTI founder, along with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Maulana Tahirul Qadri and former intelligence chief , General Zaheerul Islam, went to London where a plot was hatched. After this, he said protests were launched in the country upon the return of the PTI founders.

Sharif said the developments had left him confused, saying he should have been informed and informed about the matter or the PTI's reservations. I didn't understand where they were getting advice, how and what happened, he said.

I visit you and you stab me in the back assuring your cooperation and then you start protests at Islamabad D-Chowk? The former prime minister added that he had refused his cabinet's suggestion to use police force against the protests. Despite this, Sharif said his government had succeeded in securing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He reminded his political rival that he did not prevent the formation of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 2013 elections, although he was able to do so through a coalition.

While highlighting his ouster from the post, he demanded: “Three people sit down and disqualify for life a Prime Minister representing 250 million people.

Sharif added that judges cannot remove prime ministers or presidents in any other country in the world, but he was removed from office over a small matter of not withdrawing his son's salary. Who will answer for it? » he said and added that he had the right to ask this question.

He also referred to the early resignations of former Supreme Court judges Ijazul Ahsan and Mazahar Naqvi, saying they should be asked why they resigned before their tenure and legal action should be taken against the latter for his alleged misbehavior. financial conduct.

We call for accountability of those who destroyed and ruined Pakistan.

He also mentioned former jurist Shaukat Siddiquis' speech against retired military officials, who allegedly ordered the judge to punish him.

Sharif also questioned the reasons for the overthrow of his government in 1993. He refrained from mentioning the names of those involved and asserted that the country would have been among the top three countries in Asia if the same momentum had taken place. been followed.

The PML-N supremo also reiterated his claims that he was offered $5 billion for scrapping the nuclear program. But he refused the offer.

He expressed hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would meet the expectations of the people, saying the country was going through difficult times.

Before his speech, Shehbaz addressed the committee and said that no one could lead the party better than his elder brother. He asked Sharif to congratulate the PML-N leaders who remained loyal to the party through thick and thin.

Last month, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah asked party chief Nawaz Sharif to take over as president.

The PML-N General Council has been convened at 11 am on May 28, when Sharif will be elected president, according to the party leadership.

