The persecution of Donald Trump – Daily News





The prosecution closed its case against Donald Trump during his trial in New York on 34 counts of which no one knows exactly what.

The 34 counts involve alleged falsification of business records, but that is not a crime in New York, and the statute of limitations for such offenses expired years ago. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg upgraded the misdemeanors to felonies, alleging they were committed in connection with another crime.

But he never said what crime it was. Prosecutors did not say that in the indictment. They didn't say it during closing arguments. And even now, after presenting their case in full, Bragg and his prosecutors have still not clarified what “other” crime Trump is accused of committing.

A casual observer might think Trump was arrested for rape in Central Park. Lurid but irrelevant details bubbled up in the dossier, a series of daily chatter for the television news cycle. The prosecutors' goal appeared to be the general defamation of the leading candidate for president of the United States.

It wasn't much different from the “Russian collusion hoax,” which special prosecutor Robert Mueller investigated for as long as possible before having to admit that he found no evidence of collusion. Up until that point, newsrooms had feasted on innuendo and smug suspicion, all coming from a compilation of false intelligence concocted to serve as research on the political opposition. The so-called “Steele Dossier” was a bunch of salacious, unverified nonsense that was used to justify surveillance and investigation of Trump, his campaign and his associates.

And here we are again, this time in criminal court. After weeks of wild but irrelevant allegations, the prosecution concluded its case without showing any evidence that Trump committed any other crime that these 34 allegedly falsified ledger entries allegedly favored.

As the leading presidential contender sat in the New York courtroom four days a week, prosecutors called witness after witness to argue that Trump did things that were not against the law.

It's not illegal to pay someone to sign a nondisclosure agreement, or to buy exclusive rights to publish a story someone is peddling, then not publish it. A candidate is not prohibited from “conspiring” with others to present a positive image to the public in order to win an election. In fact, it's a multi-billion dollar industry.

To summarize the proceedings so far, the prosecution has no crimes, the witnesses have no credibility, and the judge and prosecutors have enough major conflicts to win a screenplay competition. Imagine the judge's instructions to the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, please determine what crime was committed. Don't rush, cable TV ratings are great. And have you met my daughter, the Democratic fundraising consultant? What a year she's having with all the anti-Trump donations. Ka-ching, you know what I'm saying?

All of this brings to mind the words of 1930s film legend Mae West, who was asked by a judge, “Young lady, are you trying to show contempt for this court?”

“No,” she replied. “I do my best to hide it.”

One thing that would be very serious is if a presidential candidate used campaign funds to pay a law firm to secretly funnel money to a political operative in order to influence public opinion and win an election, then made false entries in legally required campaign finance reports. to conceal the purpose of the payments.

But the Federal Election Commission has already reached a settlement with the candidate's campaign and political party on these charges. The candidate and party paid fines totaling more than $100,000 after the FEC found “probable cause to believe” that the campaign and party “made false statements.”[ed] the subject of certain disbursements” by calling them legal expenses.

Ah! This is the crime! But unfortunately for New York prosecutors, Donald Trump did not commit it.

Hillary Clinton did it.

According to the “conciliation agreement” with the FEC, the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee falsely reported payments to their law firm, Perkins Coie, as legal fees, when in fact they were part of The money was used to pay Fusion GPS through Perkins Coie to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump.

This opposition research turned out to be the Steele dossier.

Yes, Hillary Clinton was secretly behind the creation of a fake “intelligence” file that was used to launch surveillance and years of investigations into her then-2016 election opponent, now more later president of the United States.

Unapologetically, Clinton appeared on MSNBC last week to claim that Trump's trial in New York was about “election interference” and “trying to prevent the citizens of our country from having relevant information that could have influenced the how they could have voted in 2016 or if they could have voted in 2016. I would have voted. »

Clinton also lamented that Trump's other trials are moving too slowly and won't conclude before the November election. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” she said, warning that the U.S. Supreme Court was doing “a great disservice” by considering whether presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution for some of their crimes. their actions.

Meanwhile, James Carville, a longtime political adviser to the Clintons, posted a video on social media in which he seethed with frustration over Trump's rise in the polls. “It doesn’t work,” he cursed. “Everything we throw is just spaghetti at a wall, and nothing sticks.”

Interesting. Maybe he doesn't remember how they turned a vast constellation of Clinton scandals into a single message that President Clinton was being impeached for his personal life. Who knows how many people saw themselves in Bill Clinton?

And who knows how many people who once felt like they were treated unfairly now see themselves in Donald Trump?

The pollsters know this. Soon everyone will do it.

Email [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @Susan_Shelley

