Nadhim Zahawi says it was a mistake for Tories to force Boris Johnson out of 10th place | Nadhim Zahawi





Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he and his Tory colleagues were wrong to oust Boris Johnson as prime minister in 2022. Johnson resigned after less than three years in the No 10 role following more than 50 government resignations of MPs and staff and waves of backbenchers urging him to resign over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and many other scandals. He resigned as an MP a year later. Zahawi said in hindsight it was a bad decision to oust Johnson and described the former Tory leader as the most important leader since [Margaret] Thatcher. I wish we had kept our cool, the MP for Stratford-on-Avon told the Sunday Times. Many colleagues were scared. If our colleagues had taken a step back and realized that Twitter wasn't the country, we probably would have made a very different decision. A day after Johnson appointed Zahawi as chancellor, the MP went to the then prime minister and told him that the herd was on the run and that if he was not prepared to resign on his own terms, they were going to drag your carcass out of this place. The following afternoon, Johnson announced the end of his term. Zahawi, who was elected as an MP under David Cameron in 2010, became vaccines minister under Johnson in November 2020 and was later promoted to education secretary. In July 2022, Johnson appointed Zahawi as chancellor after a series of resignations, including Rishi Sunak from No.11 and Sajid Javid as health secretary. Asked whether the Conservatives would have been better off if Johnson had survived, Zahawi replied: I don't know. I wish we would have kept our cool, yes. I honestly felt that the combination of anti-Boris campaigners and our opponents in many ways appreciated that the parliamentary party was so scared. I think if people had just taken a breath, taken a step back and audited the accomplishments. ignore past newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion If we look back at the number of prime ministers who have had to deal with Brexit, a global pandemic and, of course, the economic recovery beyond that: to top it all off, the war on our continent, where it ruled the world. This tumultuous period will be covered in Zahawis' memoir, The Boy from Baghdad: My Journey from Waziriyah to Westminster, which is due to be published in August. Zahawi announced that he would step down in the next elections, one of 64 curators do this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/18/nadhim-zahawi-says-it-was-a-mistake-for-tories-to-force-boris-johnson-from-no-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos